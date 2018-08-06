Fortnite Mobile for Android: Here's Everything You Can Expect at Launch

Fortnite Mobile for Android could be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 according to recent reports. What's more is, the Fortnite Android APK is already on the version 5.2 patch, which is expected to go live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Nintendo Switch later this week. Serial Fortnite Android leaker XDA claims to have access to the Fortnite Android APK and has been able to data-mine what we can expect from the coming patch that will hit Fortnite Mobile for Android as well.

Fortnite Mobile for Android skins, emotes, weapons list

According to XDA, these details were viewable using the Unreal Engine Viewer to unpack Fortnite Android's .pak files from the game made in the Unreal Engine. All items listed are new versus the last update, though Epic may add or remove items at will.

Skins:

Celestial (Male)

DurrburgerHero (Male) (Burger Boss Victory well done.)

Exercise (Female) (Aerobic Assassin Flex your victory muscles.)

Exercise (Male) (Mullet Marauder Totally radical.)

FuzzyBearPanda (Female) (2000 V-Bucks) (P.A.N.D.A Team Leader Victory now. Nap later.)

StreetRacerWhite (Female) (Whiteout Break away from the pack.)

StreetRacerWhite (Male) (Overtaker Take over the competition.)

SushiChef (Male) (1200 V-Bucks) (Sushi Master Roll out!)

Emotes:

Aerobics (500 V-Bucks) (Work it Out Break a sweat.)

Chug (Go! You can do it!)

Llama Bell

Hot Stuff (Hot Stuff Tss!)

Pump (500 V-Bucks)

Gliders:

DurrburgerHero

Exercise

StreetRacerBike

StreetRacerWhite

SushiChef

Pickaxes:

SushiChef (800 V-Bucks)

Exercise

StreetRacerCobra (800 V-Bucks)

DurrburgerHero

Wukong

Back Bling:

80’s Exercise (Female)

80’s Exercise (Male)

StreetRacerWhite (Female)

StreetRacerWhite (Male)

SushiChef (Male)

DurrBurgerHero (Male)

FuzzyBearPanda (Female)

Weapons:

Break-barrel Shotgun

Heavy Sniper (Heavy Sniper Slower reload time, first shot pieces wall)

Rail Sniper (Rail gun)

Gamemodes:

5×20 (20x20x20x20x20)

Bling

Blitz

Comp Blitz

Deimos

Final

Gameplay Mutators

Ground

Fly Explosives

Impact

Practice

Score

Shotguns

Sky Supply (Sky Supply Drops rain from above!)

Snipers

Solid Gold

Steady Storm

Taxes (Tactical Showdown This mode encourages tactical combat and building by putting a cap on the amount of resources and ammunition players can carry. Player structures also star with less health than normal.)

“WW” (Wild West We don’t have none of that new fancy tech here!)

Items:

Durrrables Burger (Healing item)

Durrrables Drink (Shield Item)

Durrrables Fries (Movement Speed Boost)

Bottle Rocket (Fireworks Bright, loud, and fun! Warning: do not light indoors.)

Grapple

ZipLine

“Shockwave” Grenade

Traps:

Cage Trap (Lockup Trap)

Foraged Items (like shield shrooms and apples):

“Hurt N’ Heal” (Prickly Pear)

“Movement Speed”

Misc:

Season 5 Treasure Map 03

Vehicle effects:

TireGlowRed on golf carts for StreetRacer

As and when Fortnite Mobile for Android is made playable for other Android devices, this is what you can expect. As per evidence through analysing the API Epic uses to decide what Fortnite promotions and services an Epic account is entitled to and the output of said API, it appears that you'll need a rather recent Android device if you plan to play the mobile version of Fortnite on Google's OS. The output was updated on August 2 as per a report from XDA.

Fortnite Android minimum requirements

Here are the minimum requirements needed to run Fortnite Mobile on Android.

OS: 64-bit Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher

RAM: 3GB or higher

GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher

If this is correct, it would mean that like other Unreal Engine games, it's more GPU than CPU limited. Most devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Samsung Exynos 8895 or higher should be able to play Fortnite Mobile.

