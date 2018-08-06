Fortnite Mobile for Android: Here's Everything You Can Expect at Launch

It's the same version expected for other platforms later this week
It will possibly be a timed exclusive to the Note 9 and Tab S4
Fortnite Mobile for Android could be exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 according to recent reports. What's more is, the Fortnite Android APK is already on the version 5.2 patch, which is expected to go live on PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, and Nintendo Switch later this week. Serial Fortnite Android leaker XDA claims to have access to the Fortnite Android APK and has been able to data-mine what we can expect from the coming patch that will hit Fortnite Mobile for Android as well.
Fortnite Mobile for Android skins, emotes, weapons list
According to XDA, these details were viewable using the Unreal Engine Viewer to unpack Fortnite Android's .pak files from the game made in the Unreal Engine. All items listed are new versus the last update, though Epic may add or remove items at will.
Skins:
Celestial (Male)
DurrburgerHero (Male) (Burger Boss Victory well done.)
Exercise (Female) (Aerobic Assassin Flex your victory muscles.)
FuzzyBearPanda (Female) (2000 V-Bucks) (P.A.N.D.A Team Leader Victory now. Nap later.)
StreetRacerWhite (Female) (Whiteout Break away from the pack.)
StreetRacerWhite (Male) (Overtaker Take over the competition.)
SushiChef (Male) (1200 V-Bucks) (Sushi Master Roll out!)
Emotes:
Aerobics (500 V-Bucks) (Work it Out Break a sweat.)
Chug (Go! You can do it!)
Llama Bell
Hot Stuff (Hot Stuff Tss!)
Pump (500 V-Bucks)
Gliders:
DurrburgerHero
Exercise
StreetRacerBike
StreetRacerWhite
SushiChef
Pickaxes:
SushiChef (800 V-Bucks)
Exercise
StreetRacerCobra (800 V-Bucks)
DurrburgerHero
Wukong
Back Bling:
80’s Exercise (Female)
80’s Exercise (Male)
StreetRacerWhite (Female)
StreetRacerWhite (Male)
SushiChef (Male)
DurrBurgerHero (Male)
FuzzyBearPanda (Female)
Weapons:
Break-barrel Shotgun
Heavy Sniper (Heavy Sniper Slower reload time, first shot pieces wall)
Rail Sniper (Rail gun)
Gamemodes:
5×20 (20x20x20x20x20)
Bling
Blitz
Comp Blitz
Deimos
Final
Gameplay Mutators
Ground
Fly Explosives
Impact
Practice
Score
Shotguns
Sky Supply (Sky Supply Drops rain from above!)
Snipers
Solid Gold
Steady Storm
Taxes (Tactical Showdown This mode encourages tactical combat and building by putting a cap on the amount of resources and ammunition players can carry. Player structures also star with less health than normal.)
“WW” (Wild West We don’t have none of that new fancy tech here!)
Items:
Durrrables Burger (Healing item)
Durrrables Drink (Shield Item)
Durrrables Fries (Movement Speed Boost)
Bottle Rocket (Fireworks Bright, loud, and fun! Warning: do not light indoors.)
Grapple
ZipLine
“Shockwave” Grenade
Traps:
Cage Trap (Lockup Trap)
Foraged Items (like shield shrooms and apples):
“Hurt N’ Heal” (Prickly Pear)
“Movement Speed”
Misc:
Season 5 Treasure Map 03
Vehicle effects:
TireGlowRed on golf carts for StreetRacer
As and when Fortnite Mobile for Android is made playable for other Android devices, this is what you can expect. As per evidence through analysing the API Epic uses to decide what Fortnite promotions and services an Epic account is entitled to and the output of said API, it appears that you'll need a rather recent Android device if you plan to play the mobile version of Fortnite on Google's OS. The output was updated on August 2 as per a report from XDA.
Fortnite Android minimum requirements
Here are the minimum requirements needed to run Fortnite Mobile on Android.
OS: 64-bit Android 5.0 Lollipop or higher
RAM: 3GB or higher
GPU: Adreno 530 or higher, Mali-G71 MP20, Mali-G72 MP12 or higher
If this is correct, it would mean that like other Unreal Engine games, it's more GPU than CPU limited. Most devices with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 and Samsung Exynos 8895 or higher should be able to play Fortnite Mobile.
