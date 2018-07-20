NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Micro-Transaction Revenue Hits $1 Billion: Report

, 20 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Micro-Transaction Revenue Hits $1 Billion: Report

Highlights

  • Fortnite has an Android version in the works
  • Fortnite has surpassed PUBG on revenue
  • It's currently on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and PC

Battle royale shooter Fortnite is on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and PC with a Fortnite Android version in the works as well. And it seems that Epic Games' efforts with the title have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone. According to research firm SuperData (via GamesIndustry.biz) this is what the game has earned from October 2017 to May 2018.

Previously, SuperData stated that Fortnite revenue passed PUBG by $23 million (approximately Rs. 149 crore) with a total of $126 million (roughly Rs. 818 crore) in March. Till then PUBG had earned $103 million (around Rs. 669 crore). This isn’t all. Even in terms of viewership Fortnite has taken the lead. The colourful, cartoony shooter hit a total of 14 million unique viewers on Twitch versus the 8.7 million PUBG had in February. In terms of Twitch viewers, Fortnite saw 6.1 million in January versus PUBG’s 8.5 million.

According to SuperData PUBG revenue peaked in December. This was the month it left Steam Early Access on PC and launched on Xbox One. Comparatively, Fortnite’s trajectory steadily continued upwards. No surprise since Fortnite is immensely more accessible and its battle royale mode is free versus the $30 (Rs. 999 in India) price tag PUBG has.

 

With a Fortnite Android release date on the way, another research firm, Sensor Tower suggests Epic Games could make $500 million (roughly Rs. 3,200 crore) by the end of 2018.

“Epic Games has yet to divulge when Fortnite will launch on Google Play, but, should that happen by summer—and if the title is able to maintain its current hysteria-level popularity among gamers for a few more months—our estimates indicate the game could be poised to gross more than $500 million by the end of 2018 across both platforms combined,” writes Sensor Tower’s Head of Mobile Insights Randy Nelson.

Earlier Sensor Tower speculated that Fortnite could earn more that $3 million a day (approximately Rs. 19.50 crore) when it hits Android, "once the Android user base grows to a comparable size in relation to iOS". Though given the number of battle royale options present on that platform along with the ad-driven model being par for the course, it would probably take a lot longer for Epic to hit that milestone on Android if at all.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale, SuperData Research, Sensor Tower, Epic Games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Price, Specifications Leaked With Online Listings in Romania
PUBG Metal Rain Event Returns, Brings Back the Flare Gun
Moto G6
Fortnite Micro-Transaction Revenue Hits $1 Billion: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X6 Global Android One Variant Launches as Nokia 6.1 Plus
  2. Honor 9N to Be Available in India Exclusively Through Flipkart
  3. Jio Phone Monsoon Hungama Exchange Offer Goes Live
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sale Today, Redmi 5A Pre-Order Sale Too
  5. Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched in India
  6. Google Said to Be Quietly Working on Fuchsia, a Successor to Android
  7. Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Price Specifications Leaked With Listings in Romania
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 26
  9. WhatsApp to Place Strict Limits on Message Forwarding in India
  10. Vivo Nex With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 8GB of RAM Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.