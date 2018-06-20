Fortnite Made EA Consider FIFA 19 Crossplay

With battle royale sensation Fortnite allowing for cross-platform play between consoles and PC, it has made sports games giant EA consider the similar possibility for FIFA 19. Although FIFA 19 won't allow console owners to play with those on PC and neither will it allow progress to sync between console and PC. The game is out on September 28 and in the lead up to that FIFA Creative Director Matt Prior suggested that first parties - Sony, Nintendo, and Microsoft are to blame as the game won't be having cross-platform play.

"There are a lot of issues to work through. I'm trying to be diplomatic here! There are a lot of issues to work through with various first parties. But Fortnite does that now with PC to consoles," Prior said in conversation with Eurogamer. "From a consumer standpoint, it makes the community that much broader, which makes it that much more compelling."

And if you were expecting FIFA 19 to get crossplay later on, think again. Prior acknowledges that the game's development team is aware of it and the possibilities it brings, but stopped short of saying it would happen.

"It's something we're aware of," he said. "I'm not making any promises. But you've seen that [cross-platform play] happen for the first time very recently. If you'd asked me that a few years ago I'd probably have said, 'it's not going to happen. We'll monitor and see.' I think it would be a net benefit to the users."

