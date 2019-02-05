Fortnite Lunar New Year Event May Be Announced Soon

Fortnite may get a Lunar New Year event soon. According to images found on the Chinese Fortnite site, in-game characters decked up in Lunar New Year attire. Bottle rockets have been spotted the in-game message of the day section too. All of this hints that a Fortnite Lunar New Year event is on the way. Last year'ss event saw every edition of the game receiving a 50 percent discount with Save the World players getting Chinese New Year heroes and dragon weapons. The battle royale mode got treasure shrines. We won't be surprised to see some new additions to the game around the Chinese New Year when the game's next content update hits at 8am ET today (6:30pm IST).

I'm going to post a few images and such that I find on the Chinese fortnite site, as some of those are pretty nice, such as this one! pic.twitter.com/yh25LK67L8 — FireMonkey / The Fortnite Guy (@FireMonkeyFN) February 4, 2019

And with the Fortnite update 7.30 comes a host of yet to be revealed Fortnite skins. While Epic Games is yet to divulge all Fortnite skins found in the 7.30 that hasn't stopped dataminers from discovering what you can expect from the battle royale game in the weeks to come aside from 60Hz on select Android models, controller support for both Android and iOS, and a slew of Nintendo Switch fixes that should lead to a less crash-prone game.

According to Fortnite Insider, these items should appear in the Fortnite Item Shop in coming weeks. However this depends on Epic not removing the files. The exact release date is unknown at the moment.

Fortnite 7.30 leaked skin list

The Prisoner (Legendary)

Kitbash (Epic)

Sparkplug (Rare)

Fortnite 7.30 leaked glider skins

Frozen Feathers (Rare)

Extra Cheese back bling (Epic)

Fortnite 7.30 axe skins

Frozen Beak (Rare)

Cold Hearted (Rare)

Marshy Smasher (Rare)

Squid Striker (Rare)

Fortnite 7.30 back bling

Scrappy (Rare) Padlock (Legendary)

Trash Lid (Epic)

Fortnite 7.30 cosmetics

​Golden Clouds (Rare) Wrap

Marshmello (Rare) Spray

According to a post from an Epic Games employee on a Fortnite subreddit, there a slew of optimisations for the game on Nintendo's hybrid console with update 7.30. These include more efficient memory allocation to prevent crashes, an increased texture pool size to reduce blurry textures, and an improved resolution on the Nintendo Switch as well. While there's yet to be an official release date for Fortnite 7.30 update, it's good to know that Epic Games is looking to improve upon the Switch version of the game.

"Things like frame rates and overall performance are things we are constantly working on optimising across all platforms," a post from an Epic Games employee reads.

