Fortnite Leaks Crackdown: Epic Games Forces Closure of FNBRLeaks

, 14 December 2018
Highlights

  • FNBRLeaks has shut down
  • Epic Games has sent the Fortnite leaker a legal notice
  • It claims that FNBRLeaks spoiled the game for its players

With Fortnite Season 7 in full swing, it isn't just fans of Epic Games' battle royale sensation Fortnite who have had their hands full. The company's lawyers have been busy as well, sending out a legal notice to Fortnite leaker, FNBRLeaks. This comes after elements of Fortnite Season 7, such as its snow-themed map were datamined and made public. The FNBRLeaks Twitter account tweeted that Epic Games had threatened legal action if various FNBR social media profiles and GitHub Page weren't deleted. What this means is, leaks of what to expect from Fortnite could come to a crawl. More importantly, it highlights how heavy-handed Epic Games can get with its own community and fans.

"I am not going to go into specifics with this," the tweet reads. "Due to the request of an Epic Games Attorney who i'm not going to disclose, my Twitter, Discord, YouTube, Instagram, and GitHub must be deleted, or else they will take action. Thank you all for the support and followers over my 7 month span of the FNBRLeaks twitter. Sadly, everything comes to an end."

In addition to this, the now deleted FNBRLeaks Discord had images of the legal notice that were posted by an FNBRLeaks staffer. It states that FNBRLeaks "spoiled the game for millions of of people who play and/or watch Fortnite, and negatively impact[ed] those who work hard to create and update Fortnite. The fact that he is a teenager makes this no less true".

Considering how the Fortnite community has reacted to previous leaks, it appears that little has been spoiled because Fortnite doesn't have a deep story or narrative that plays out. Besides, it's rare to see players feel angry over a leak of something as trivial as a new cosmetic item in a game.

Nonetheless, this Fortnite leaks crackdown could be just the beginning. For a company that champions open platforms, Epic is rather close-minded about how its fans should enjoy Fortnite.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, FNBRLeaks, Epic Games
