Fortnite Leak Shows Custom Battle Buses, Pets, Weapon Skins

, 07 September 2018
Highlights

  • More cosmetic upgrades likely on the way
  • Includes battle buses, pets, weapon skins
  • 'High Stakes' event went live on Thursday

A datamine of Fortnite game files has revealed that more cosmetic upgrades may be on the way, including custom ‘battle buses’, ‘music packs’, pets, ‘vehicle decoration’, and ‘weapon skins’ among others.

An image posted by Twitter user with the handle ‘FNBRLeaks’ shows folders with the aforementioned names present in Fortnite game files. It suggests that players might have new customisation options at their disposal soon, though there’s no way to know for sure until Epic Games makes an official announcement.

Game development is a constantly evolving process and it’s possible that the Fortnite developers might decide not to go ahead with some or most of it.

In other Fortnite news, the new ‘High Stakes’ event went live on Thursday, bringing the limited-time Getaway mode and the Grappler tool that had been revealed earlier in the week.

The Ace Pack is also now available in Fortnite Battle Royale, for 600 V-Bucks in the in-game store or Rs. 415 outright as an external purchase.

Meanwhile, Fortnite v5.40 also added support for mobile devices from other manufacturers, including Motorola, Sony, HTC and Essential.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 Challenges will be available later on Friday. They were leaked on Wednesday, and include using ‘Explosive Weapons’ on opponents and an ATK (All Terrain Kart).

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
Gadgets 360 Staff
