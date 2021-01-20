Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Will Get Football Inspired Kickoff Set Skins, New Pele Air Punch Emote From January 23

Fortnite Will Get Football-Inspired Kickoff Set Skins, New Pele Air Punch Emote From January 23

Fortnite players will be able to acquire the Pele Air Punch emote from the in-game Item Shop.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 January 2021 12:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Will Get Football-Inspired Kickoff Set Skins, New Pele Air Punch Emote From January 23

Fortnite’s Kickoff Set includes skins from 23 football clubs

Highlights
  • Fortnite adds new skins for football lovers
  • The Kickoff Set will be available from January 23
  • Pele Cup in Fortnite starts from today, January 20

Fortnite is set to get a new skin set that brings major football (or soccer) club's skins to the game. Dubbed Kickoff Set, the new skins will be available to players from January 23, along with Pele's Air Punch emote. Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, has teamed up with 23 football clubs to bring their outfits to the game, that players can swap between. Fortnite is also introducing the Pele Cup that will give players a chance to win the Air Punch Emote and Kickoff Set for free.

Epic Games has partnered with popular football clubs to bring their jerseys to Fortnite as part of the Kickoff Set. The clubs include Manchester City, Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma, Seattle Sounders FC, Atlanta United, Los Angeles FC, Santos FC, Wolves, West Ham United, and Sevilla, among others. You can check out the full list on the Epic Games website. There are 10 different variants of male and female outfits to choose from.

Along with these skins, Epic has also partnered with the iconic Brazilian footballer, Pele, to bring his famous Air Punch celebration as an emote to Fortnite. Epic says Pele used his iconic celebration 1,282 times in his career. Check out the video below to see how the emote looks in the game.

The new emote, as well as the skins, will be available from January 23 and the emote can be acquired from the in-game Item Shop. Epic Games also says that players have a chance to win the Kickoff Set and new emote for free by participating in the Pele Cup that starts today, January 20. Top scorers in the tournament will have a chance to win a customised signed shirt.

Additionally, Epic Games has added a new football-inspired Creative island in the Creative Hub. Here, players will participate in 4v4 bracket-style matches and use their bodies, Pickaxes, power-ups, speed boosts, and more to outscore the other team. There are two rounds per game and winners move on to the next round.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic, Epic Games, Pele, Kickoff Set
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
AirPods Max Craftsmanship Makes Sony, Bose Flagships ‘Look Like Toys’ in Comparison: iFixit Teardown

Related Stories

Fortnite Will Get Football-Inspired Kickoff Set Skins, New Pele Air Punch Emote From January 23
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  2. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  3. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  4. Realme X Series in India Teaser Hints at Realme X7 Pro
  5. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  7. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  8. Google Play Store Introduces New Icons That Show Trending Apps
  9. Realme C20 Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Available Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Will Get Football-Inspired Kickoff Set Skins, New Pele Air Punch Emote From January 23
  2. AirPods Max Craftsmanship Makes Sony, Bose Flagships ‘Look Like Toys’ in Comparison: iFixit Teardown
  3. World Wide Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Opposes Australia's News Payment Plan
  4. NASA’s Halted Rocket Test Could Stall Moon Shot, Redo Possible
  5. Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords
  6. Samsung 870 Evo SATA SSD With Up to 560MBps Read Speeds, Up to 530MBps Write Speeds Launched
  7. Netflix Shuffle Play Feature Will Roll Out Globally This Year to Help Indecisive Users Pick What to Watch
  8. General Motors Teams Up With Microsoft to Accelerate Rollout of Electric, Self-Driving Cars
  9. Lupin Tops Queen’s Gambit Views on Netflix, on Track for Record 70 Million Views Worldwide
  10. Alibaba's Jack Ma Makes First Public Appearance Since October in Online Meeting, State Media Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com