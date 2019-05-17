Technology News
  John Wick Arrives in Fortnite With Wick's Bounty Limited Time Mode; Character Costume, Assassin Items Hit the Shop

John Wick Arrives in Fortnite With Wick’s Bounty Limited Time Mode; Character Costume, Assassin Items Hit the Shop

No more constructs, John Wick is here for headshots and gold coins.

17 May 2019
John Wick Arrives in Fortnite With Wick’s Bounty Limited Time Mode; Character Costume, Assassin Items Hit the Shop

The Wick’s Bounty mode will only provide three lives for respawning.

Highlights
  • Wick’s bounty is all about killing enemies, reaching gold coin target
  • Players can also purchase John Wick costume and more items
  • John Wick Hex is also available to purchase from Epic Games store

John Wick has invaded Fortnite, and in a fashion that best suits his personality - killing in style to collect an assassin's bounty. Fortnite v9.01 update has introduced a new limited time mode called Wick's Bounty where one can play as John Wick. The goal is to lay bad guys to rest and collect rewards, all the while evading other assassins looking to cash in on the hit placed on Wick. Moreover, Fortnite players can also purchase the John Wick set from the in-game shop. Also, the recently announced John Wick Hex game can now be purchased from Epic Games store.

Epic Games has revealed that the limited time Wick's Bounty mode will go live with Fortnite v9.01 update. As for the new mode revolving around the assassin, players will start the game with a limited number of gold coins, whose number can be increased by killing other players. The squad reaching the gold coin target first is awarded the winner's trophy.

Players will get just three lives in a match. But with every enemy killed and gold coins added to one's bag, players will become more visible to enemies on the map, and even their movements and shooting shenanigans will be shown to others. Needless to say, being too good of an assassin will come with a price. The top three players who collect the highest number of tokens will have their location visible on the map at all times.

 

As for the items, players can complete weekly challenges to earn rewards such as more gold tokens, one shot glider, and the ‘Boogeyman Wrap' among other items. As for the appearance of the character himself, well, John Wick's Fortnite incarnation is pretty spot-on and looks as intense as the character played by Keanu Reeves in the John Wick trilogy. Players can also purchase the whole John Wick set from the in-game shop, which includes the John Wick costume, sledge pickaxe, bag full of guns (a lot of guns, as John Wick put it) and other items that can help during an assassination mission.

Moreover, John Wick Hex, the strategy-based neo-noir game that was announced earlier this month, is now up for pre-purchase from the Epic Games store. John Wick Hex is currently available at $7.19 (roughly Rs. 500) and is available for Windows, Mac, and consoles. You can read the system requirements on the game's listing page.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Wicks Bounty, John Wick, John Wick Hex, Epic Games
John Wick Arrives in Fortnite With Wick’s Bounty Limited Time Mode; Character Costume, Assassin Items Hit the Shop
