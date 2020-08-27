Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • iPhone Users Won't Get Fortnite Updates as Epic Games Takes Stand on Direct Payment Feature

iPhone Users Won't Get Fortnite Updates as Epic Games Takes Stand on Direct Payment Feature

Apple and Epic Games engaged in a legal battle after the Fortnite maker rolled out its own method of in-game purchases.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 August 2020 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
iPhone Users Won't Get Fortnite Updates as Epic Games Takes Stand on Direct Payment Feature

Epic said it would not resubmit Fortnite to the App Store without the direct payment system

Highlights
  • A legal battle ensued after it rolled out in-game purchases for Fortnite
  • Epic said it disagreed in principle with Apple's payment rules
  • It would not resubmit Fortnite to App Store without direct payment system

Players of the popular game Fortnite on iPhones will not get updates after Epic Games on Wednesday decried Apple's App Store "monopoly" and said it will not remove a direct payment feature it recently enabled.

A legal battle ensued after Epic rolled out its own method of in-game purchases for Fortnite on Apple's App Store earlier this month, rather than using Apple's required in-app purchase system that charges commissions of 30 percent.

Apple responded by removing Epic's Fortnite game from its App Store and by threatening to terminate an affiliated account, a move that would have effectively blocked distribution of Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday blocked Apple from shutting down Unreal Engine, but allowed the iPhone maker to keep Fornite out of its store until Epic meets Apple's request to resubmit the app without the direct payment feature.

The judge's reasoning was that Epic would not face "irreparable harm" by temporarily removing the direct payment feature while its case against Apple proceeds.

"We agree with Judge Gonzalez Rogers that 'the sensible way to proceed' is for Epic to comply with the App Store," Apple said on Tuesday.

In a blog post Wednesday, Epic said it disagreed in principle with Apple's payment rules and would not resubmit Fortnite to the App Store without the direct payment system.

"Their proposal is an invitation for Epic to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS, suppressing free market competition and inflating prices," Epic wrote in the post.

"As a matter of principle, we won't participate in this scheme."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games, Fortnite, Apple
Dota 2 The International Prize Pool Breaks Last Year's Record With $34.4 Million and Counting
Airtel, Vodafone Lose Over 94 Lakh Subscribers in May, Jio Adds 36 Lakh New Ones: TRAI

Related Stories

iPhone Users Won't Get Fortnite Updates as Epic Games Takes Stand on Direct Payment Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  2. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 India Launch Teased by Amazon
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  5. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  6. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  7. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  8. Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  9. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. OnePlus Buds Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6i, Realme 6 Start Receiving August 2020 OTA Update With Optimisations
  2. World Cricket Championship 2 Wins AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, Gets 74 Percent of Total Votes in Gaming Category
  3. Nubia Red Magic 5S Pre-Orders Begin Globally, Price Revealed for Various Regions
  4. Samsung Trials Work-From-Home in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Resurgence
  5. Google Maps Gets Redesigned ‘Saved’ Tab With Carousels for Easier Access to Locations
  6. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving August 2020 Software Update with New Features and Key Optimisations
  7. Redmi 9 With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Canon Cameras Now Support Automatic Backup to Google Photos via Android, iOS App
  9. iPhone 12 Pro Max Tipped to Come With LiDAR Sensor, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  10. TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Quits After Less Than Three Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com