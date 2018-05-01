Popular battle royale shooter Fortnite Season 4 is live now on iOS. While Fornite Season 4 download size is 209.6MB on iOS, it should be a lot bigger on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. As we reported earlier, Fortnite Season 4 brings changes to the map. Plus, iOS players now have the ability to drag and drop inventory items. Also, stability improvements and bug fixes are also present, allowing for better performance and optimisations which are welcome if you're not playing it on an iPhone X. The most notable of these is an improvement made to "low-end mobile performance by dynamically scaling background draw distances with player height". A quick check on an iPad Air 2 and iPhone 6s confirmed improved performance.

Epic Games has published what changes this new season brings to the game on its website and they're voluminous, ranging from fixes to the rocket launcher reticule to increased loot drops. Here's what you need to know.

Fortnite Season 4 Patch notes

Season 4 is here: Season 4 is starting off with a bang. The comet has crashed and brings new locations to explore. Jump in and witness the aftermath of the impact while you level up your Battle Pass and earn all new loot.

Hop Rocks: The comet has left a mark on the island...Visit the crater and you'll find glowing rocks all around. Consume them and lift off with low gravity.

Drag and drop: The quickbar now supports drag and drop for dropping and rearranging inventory items.

Additional stability improvements and bug fixes.

Input settings are now filtered based on game mode They’ve also been grouped by category (Combat, Building, Editing, etc.) to make it easier to search through them.

Added icons for the tabs at the top of the Settings screen.

Added “Ignore Gamepad Input” option to the Accessibility settings tab. This setting can be helpful to players who use external programs to remap their controller input and need the game to ignore the controller input.

Bug Fixes Fixed a crash when using radial menus. Improved texture streaming behavior when using a scope. Fixed some objects being rendered using low resolution textures. Fixed weapon ammo count display in the HUD sometimes being incorrect.

Performance Fixes Improved smoothness of other players movement on the starting island by increasing network update rates. Made significant performance improvements when many players are on-screen by reducing the impact of character parts. Optimized hitches that occur when garbage collecting objects. Fixed hitches that could happen in games where lots of building occurred. Optimized Level-of-Detail (LOD) for buildings in Shifty Shafts and Flush Factory. Optimized Input/Output (IO) performance on Consoles to reduce hitches and load times.



If you're interested in getting extra loot, there's the Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Pass. The price is $10 (around Rs. 650) which works out to 950 V-Bucks, Epic’s in-game currency for Fortnite.

The Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Bundle price is $25 (close to Rs. 1,620). If you want every unlock for Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Pass without having to earn it, you’ll be paying almost $150 (almost Rs. 9,720).

