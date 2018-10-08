NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Crosses $300 Million in Revenue on App Store: Report

, 08 October 2018
Fortnite Crosses $300 Million in Revenue on App Store: Report

Highlights

  • $300 million in first 200 days
  • Pokemon Go did it in 113 days
  • $60 million on Android for Fortnite

Fortnite has grossed $300 million (about Rs. 2,219.55 crores) on the App Store since its launch back in March on iOS, according to a new report. Though that puts it ahead of most titles on the mobile platform for revenue in the first 200 days, it still couldn’t beat Pokemon Go, which achieved the $300-million figure in just 113 days.

Mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower reports that 65 percent of Fortnite’s $300-million haul came from those in the US, with Epic Games’ battle royale title bringing in $20 million (about Rs. 148.05 crore) in the last week, on the back of the launch of Fortnite Season 6. On Android, Fortnite has grossed just over $60 million (about Rs. 444.03 crore), given it launched on the Google-owned platform only back in August.

Notably, Fortnite released on both Android and iOS in an invite-only fashion, which could arguably have restricted its ability to earn through in-app purchases early on. That said, Pokemon Go was not available in all regions at launch.

Sensor Tower compared Fortnite to other popular titles such as Clash Royale, Honor of Kings, and Knives Out in terms of revenue in the first 200 days after release. Fortnite led them all, earning twice as much as Honor of Kings – it was only available in China initially – and 32 percent more than Clash Royale.

Back in July, research firm SuperData had revealed that Fortnite had passed $1 billion in micro-transactions alone across all platforms, between October 2017 and May 2018. Fortnite’s free-to-play battle royale mode first hit consoles in September 2017.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
