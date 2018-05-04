Fortnite iOS Revenue 3.7 Times PUBG Mobile on iOS and Android Combined

Fortnite iOS revenue continues to grow. The popular battle royale shooter has made more money through in-game purchases versus PUBG Mobile. This is despite the latter being available on both Android and iOS while Fortnite is yet to release on Android. According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile earned about $1 million in its first week of having in-game micro-transactions available on both Android and iOS, comparatively Fortnite iOS made $3.7 million during the same time frame in the same countries.

"The majority of PUBG Mobile’s revenue so far (about 48 percent) has come from players in the U.S. Rounding out the remainder of its top five countries for revenue are Thailand (7 percent), Great Britain (5 percent), Canada (4 percent), and Russia (3 percent)," reads Sensor Tower's post.

"By the time PUBG Mobile began monetizing a week ago on the App Store, it had already been installed by approximately 22 million iOS players outside China. By comparison, Fortnite had only 3.7 million downloads during its first seven days and was only accessible to a smaller portion of those during its invite-only launch event, so it was earning substantially more revenue on a significantly smaller player base."

Keep in mind that both games offer different monetisation models despite offering cosmetic items. The fact that you can carry over your Fortnite purchases to other platforms could make it a lot more convenient for players.

Earlier in the week, Fortnite Season 4 went live on iOS. While Fornite Season 4 download size is 209.6MB on iOS, it should be a lot bigger on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. As we reported, Fortnite Season 4 brings changes to the map. Plus, iOS players now have the ability to drag and drop inventory items. Also, stability improvements and bug fixes are also present, allowing for better performance and optimisations which are welcome if you're not playing it on an iPhone X. The most notable of these is an improvement made to "low-end mobile performance by dynamically scaling background draw distances with player height". A quick check on an iPad Air 2 and iPhone 6s confirmed improved performance.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.