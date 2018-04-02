Fortnite on iOS can now be played without an invite. Epic Games has removed the restriction of needing a Fortnite invite from the company or a friend to play the game on the go. To play Fortnite on iOS you can simply download the game via the App Store. Keep in mind that you'll need an iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPad Mini 4, iPad Pro, or an iPad Air 2 to play Fortnite Battle Royale. Fortnite iOS download size is 1.8GB. Given the online nature of the game, you will need an stable, consistent Internet connection. As for Fortnite Android, Epic claims support is "coming in the next few months". It may follow the same roll out of being available via invite and then through Google Play. Given the ability to sideload apps on Android may make a structured roll out tough to pull off though.

If you’re a newcomer to Fortnite Battle Royale, the good news is that this is perhaps the most accessible version of the game thus far. That being said, Epic has made some great strides in improving Fortnite's iOS controls and visuals albeit at the trade-off of having you download the entire game all over again. Depending on the iOS device you're playing Fortnite mobile on, you'll also get better visuals with anti-aliasing (4X MSAA) added to supported devices.

In our Fortnite Battle Royale iOS impressions we stated that the game is a mixed bag. Once the novelty of its cross-play approach - that lets you compete against PC and console players - wears off, you’ll find yourself devising new ways to play with the unique visual cues and control options in the palm of your hand, particularly if you’ve been playing it on other platforms before diving into the game on iOS.

