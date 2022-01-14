Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now

Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now

Free and Priority GeForce Now accounts will have an “equal chance” at playing the closed beta for Fortnite.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2022 15:16 IST
Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now

Photo Credit: Nvidia

Fortnite is now in a “limited time closed beta” for iOS and Android on GeForce Now

Highlights
  • GeForce Now is available to iOS users via Safari
  • GeForce Now is testing a new mobile touch-control version of Fortnite
  • Fortnite was booted out of the App Store in August 2020

Fortnite is one step closer to making an unofficial return on iOS, as the popular battle royale game enters closed beta testing on Nvidia's GeForce Now service. The game streaming service is testing the ability to stream a touchscreen-friendly version of Fortnite via Apple's Safari browser on both iPhone and iPad. The service will allow gamers on Apple's smartphones and tablets access to the title for the first time since it was removed from the App Store in 2020. Nvidia and Epic Games are yet to reveal when gamers will be able to stream Fortnite on iOS devices.

Nvidia announced on Thursday that it was working with Epic Games to bring Fortnite to GeForce Now, the streaming service that is available for download via the Play Store on Android devices. iPhone and iPad users do not have access to the GeForce Now app, and must stream games in Safari instead. The service's website states that the game is in a “limited time closed beta” for iOS on Safari and Android smartphones, and users can register to play a touchscreen optimised version of Fortnite.

While gamers can already stream Fortnite on GeForce Now desktop and mobile, the service requires a gamepad, or a mouse and keyboard combination. The new touch-control version in closed beta testing will allow gamers to try their hand at Fortnite on their smartphones with touch controls. As previously mentioned, gamers on iOS will be able to play Fortnite for the first time since August 2020, when Apple booted Fortnite from the App Store. According to Nvidia, gamers will have to sign up for a GeForce Now account, and both Free and Priority accounts will get an “equal chance” at playing the closed beta.

Epic Games has only partnered with Nvidia to bring Fortnite to mobile devices, and the publisher is yet to announce any plans to bring the game to Microsoft's xCloud game streaming service, which charges a 30 percent commission on in-app purchases like Apple and Google. Streamed games do not offer the same performance as native games, but iOS users do not currently have an option to download the official game, unlike Android users. Nvidia has not yet revealed the duration of the closed beta, or when the service will be available to all mobile gamers.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Fortnite, GeForce Now, Nvidia, Epic Games, Fortnite Stream, Fortnite GeForce Now, Stream Fortnite, Fortnite iOS, Fortnite iPhone, Fortnite Android, Microsoft Xcloud
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18

Related Stories

Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  2. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
  3. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
  7. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Specifications, Colours Leaked
  9. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Specifications Surface Online, Said to Come With 6.67-Inch Display
  2. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Samsung Galaxy M12, OnePlus 9R; More Offers Revealed
  3. Fortnite for iOS, Android Enters Closed Beta Testing With Touchscreen Support on Nvidia's GeForce Now
  4. Scientists Push Back Humanity's Age By 30,000 Years After New Research
  5. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  6. YuzuSwap, the First Decentralised Exchange on Oasis, Crosses $100-Million TVL Within 13 Hours of Launch
  7. Mark Cuban Says 80 Percent of His New, ‘Non-Shark Tank’ Investments Back Crypto Sector
  8. NASA Explains Why James Webb Space Telescope Uses 'Salty' Lenses
  9. Indians Spent 4.7 Hours Daily on Their Phones in 2021, App Annie's State of Mobile 2022 Report Finds
  10. Facebook-Parent Meta to 'Assess Feasibility' of Human Rights Review on Ethiopia Practices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com