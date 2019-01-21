NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Ice Storm Event Kicks Off, Brings New Challenges

, 21 January 2019
Fortnite Ice Storm Event Kicks Off, Brings New Challenges

Highlights

  • Fortnite has a new event called Ice Storm
  • Ice Fiends are a new foe in the game
  • Fortnite Ice Storm challenges are now live

The Fortnite Ice Storm event has now begun. This event has been on the cards ever since Epic Games released the 7.20 update for Fortnite, as a mysterious ball of ice was seen hovering around Polar Peak in the game. The orb has now opened, the Ice King has appeared from within, and the Ice Storm event has officially begun. The Fortnite Ice Storm event heralds the onset of new challenges for players, with the promise of cool rewards if you manage to complete them all. Fortnite leakers have captured a video of the event's beginning and you can check it out below.

 

 

There are 13 Ice Storm challenges in Fortnite in all and not all of these have been unlocked at the moment. This game mode introduces a new enemy called Ice Fiend, which may remind some people of zombies. One of the challenges is to destroy 250 Ice Fiends. A quick search on social media will easily reveal screenshots of the Ice Storm challenges in Fortnite.

Fortnite Ice Storm challenges will be unlocked in the coming days and here are the tasks that we are aware of so far (courtesy @FortniteBR and VG247.

Fortnite Ice Storm challenges

  • Destroy 250 Ice Fiends
  • Deal 5,000 damage with explosive weapons to the Ice Legion
  • Destroy 100 Ice Brutes
  • Deal 5,000 damage with assault rifles or pistols to the Ice Legion
  • Deal 5,000 damage with shotguns or SMGs to the Ice Legion
  • Deal damage to the Ice Legion in a single match
  • Destroy an Ice Shard in different matches
  • Complete 6 Ice Storm Challenges

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Ice Storm
