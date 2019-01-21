Fortnite Ice Storm Event Kicks Off, Brings New Challenges

The Fortnite Ice Storm event has now begun. This event has been on the cards ever since Epic Games released the 7.20 update for Fortnite, as a mysterious ball of ice was seen hovering around Polar Peak in the game. The orb has now opened, the Ice King has appeared from within, and the Ice Storm event has officially begun. The Fortnite Ice Storm event heralds the onset of new challenges for players, with the promise of cool rewards if you manage to complete them all. Fortnite leakers have captured a video of the event's beginning and you can check it out below.

There are 13 Ice Storm challenges in Fortnite in all and not all of these have been unlocked at the moment. This game mode introduces a new enemy called Ice Fiend, which may remind some people of zombies. One of the challenges is to destroy 250 Ice Fiends. A quick search on social media will easily reveal screenshots of the Ice Storm challenges in Fortnite.

Fortnite Ice Storm challenges will be unlocked in the coming days and here are the tasks that we are aware of so far (courtesy @FortniteBR and VG247.

Fortnite Ice Storm challenges

Destroy 250 Ice Fiends

Deal 5,000 damage with explosive weapons to the Ice Legion

Destroy 100 Ice Brutes

Deal 5,000 damage with assault rifles or pistols to the Ice Legion

Deal 5,000 damage with shotguns or SMGs to the Ice Legion

Deal damage to the Ice Legion in a single match

Destroy an Ice Shard in different matches

Complete 6 Ice Storm Challenges

