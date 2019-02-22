Fortnite Hit Its Concurrent Player Peak This February

PUBG Mobile may be the most popular battle royale game in India, but Fortnite for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC just had its biggest month ever. Epic Games announced that Fortnite's concurrent player base hit 10.7 million during its Marshmello concert this February. On February 16, Epic claimed the game had 7.6 million concurrent players up from the 3.4 million on February 8. Back in November 2018, Epic stated that Fortnite had a worldwide concurrent player base of 8.3 million.

Fortnite players have spent over $500 million (roughly Rs. 354 crores) via in-app purchases on iOS alone, according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower. This is a huge milestone for Epic Games' blockbuster battle royale game Fortnite.

The game has been on iOS for less than one year and it already has grossed over half a billion dollars. Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite has crossed records set by other major iOS games such as Supercell's Clash Royale and Tencent's Honor of Kings. Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game where up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team standing wins.

The Sensor Tower report claimed that Fortnite players in the US accounted for about $320 million (roughly Rs. 227 crores) in revenue on iOS, which is around 64 percent of the total revenue. Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite took 326 days to hit the $500 million revenue mark on iOS, which is faster than Clash Royale (389 days) and Honor of Kings (405 days).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.