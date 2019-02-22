Technology News

Fortnite Hit Its Concurrent Player Peak This February

, 22 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Hit Its Concurrent Player Peak This February

Highlights

  • The game had its highest ever concurrent players this month
  • This was during the Marshmello concert
  • It also had its highest number of players outside of an in-game event

PUBG Mobile may be the most popular battle royale game in India, but Fortnite for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC just had its biggest month ever. Epic Games announced that Fortnite's concurrent player base hit 10.7 million during its Marshmello concert this February. On February 16, Epic claimed the game had 7.6 million concurrent players up from the 3.4 million on February 8. Back in November 2018, Epic stated that Fortnite had a worldwide concurrent player base of 8.3 million.

Fortnite players have spent over $500 million (roughly Rs. 354 crores) via in-app purchases on iOS alone, according to app analytics firm Sensor Tower. This is a huge milestone for Epic Games' blockbuster battle royale game Fortnite.

The game has been on iOS for less than one year and it already has grossed over half a billion dollars. Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite has crossed records set by other major iOS games such as Supercell's Clash Royale and Tencent's Honor of Kings. Fortnite is a free-to-play battle royale game where up to 100 players are paradropped on an island and the last person or team standing wins.

The Sensor Tower report claimed that Fortnite players in the US accounted for about $320 million (roughly Rs. 227 crores) in revenue on iOS, which is around 64 percent of the total revenue. Sensor Tower claims that Fortnite took 326 days to hit the $500 million revenue mark on iOS, which is faster than Clash Royale (389 days) and Honor of Kings (405 days).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Facebook Meeting Shows Challenges Ahead for Proposed 'Oversight Board'
Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang Rules Out Layoffs This Year
Pricee
Fortnite Hit Its Concurrent Player Peak This February
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Set to Launch Next Week
  2. Realme 3 Set to Launch in India on March 4
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  4. Reliance Jio Launches Conference Calling App for Android
  5. Your Windows PC May Have Been Affected by This WinRAR Bug
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
  7. Oppo F11 Pro Leaked in Hands-On Video, Tips Design Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 vs Galaxy S10+ vs Galaxy S10e: What's the Difference?
  9. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  10. Vivo iQoo's First Smartphone Is Launching on March 1 in China
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.