Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low End PCs With New Performance Mode

Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode

Fortnite players will also be able to de-select High Resolution Textures that will save about 14GB of disk space.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 December 2020 13:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode

Fortnite players can now save 14GB of disk space

Highlights
  • Fortnite players can experience higher frame rates with Performance Mode
  • It is targeted towards low-end hardware
  • Epic says Performance Mode for Fortnite is in Alpha stage

Fortnite will now be able to run at higher frame rates on more PCs with less-capable hardware. This has been made possible with the new Performance Mode that is currently in its Alpha stage and it reduces visual quality for better frames per second (fps). While Fortnite is not a very demanding game to begin with, this new Performance Mode will allow a larger number of PC users to experience the game at higher frame rates than they're used to on their configuration. The new mode will be available starting today, December 15.

The new Performance Mode, as per anofficial blog post, meets the minimum specifications for Fortnite. It can be enabled from the settings menu in-game and offers “significant performance gains by trading out visual quality to lower memory usage and lighten the load on CPU and GPU.” Players who are already playing Fortnite at low settings or on less powerful hardware will be able to run the game at a consistent frame rate for a smoother experience.

Performance Mode will be available for both battle royale and creative modes. Players with less-capable hardware will be prompted to enable this mode but it can be enabled or disabled anytime. This mode also allows players to opt out of high-resolution textures through the Epic Games Launcher that will free up more disk space. To do so, head to the Epic Games Launcher, click on Library, find Fortnite and click on the three-dot menu, go to Options, check or uncheck the High Resolution Textures option. This should save you about 14GB of disk space.

Epic also shared a comparison showing fps results with Performance Mode enabled and disabled on low-end hardware. At 720p resolution, Performance Mode gave about a 37fps increase on a base Intel configuration and about 27fps increase on a base AMD system. This marks quite a significant improvement in frame rates, to say the least.

It should be noted that this new mode for Fortnite is currently in Alpha stage and Epic still recommends running the game on an SSD or with 6GB of RAM for users with older machines.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Performance Mode
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok

Related Stories

Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  2. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  5. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  6. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  8. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  10. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode
  2. Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok
  3. Wonder Woman 1984 India Ticket Bookings Open, Paid Previews Start December 23
  4. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Russia Angara A5 Heavy-Lift Space Rocket Successfully Test-Launched for Second Time
  6. Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Get Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera Upgrade, Allow Google Discover Feed: Report
  8. Facebook Fuel for India Kicks Off, Aims to Highlight Key Use Cases in the Country
  9. Chris Pine in Talks to Star in Dungeons & Dragons Movie: Reports
  10. Amazon Alexa Now Supports Live Translation for Six Languages, Including Hindi, on Echo Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com