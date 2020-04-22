Technology News
loading

Fortnite Finally Available via Google Play Store for Android Users

Fortnite is 107MB on the Play Store but requires an additional 7.4GB download to be playable.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 April 2020 11:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Finally Available via Google Play Store for Android Users

Fortnite on the Google Play Store can be downloaded right now

Highlights
  • Fortnite has come to the Google Play Store
  • It is available as a free download that is 107MB in size
  • Epic Games said Google puts third party downloads at a disadvantage

Fortnite, a free-to-play battle royale game that was initially released on PC, made its way to Android and iOS in 2018. However, for Android users, it wasn't as simple as heading to the Play Store and downloading the game, since they had to download it from developer Epic Games' website. Now, the game has finally landed on the Google Play Store after 18 months. As to why the game did not come to the Google Play Store at launch, basically Epic Games didn't want Google to take a cut of the Fortnite revenue from Android users. Google receives a cut of the revenue generated by Android app present in the Play Store.

Fortnite showed up on the Google Play Store on April 20 and can be downloaded for free. The game comes with an initial download size of 107MB and requires an additional download of a whopping 7.4GB. Further, if you wish to play the game in the “Epic” quality pre-set, the game downloads “HD Graphics”.

Fortnite google play store inline inline

Fortnite requires an additional 7.4GB download

 

According to a report by Polygon, Epic Games shared a statement detailing why it finally decided to release Fortnite on the Google Play Store. It was essentially because Google flags third-party downloads as “malware” and makes the users question the authenticity of the app.

“Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store,” the company said in the statement.

The statement goes on to say that Epic Games will continue to support “Epic Games App and Fortnite outside of Google Play.”

 

Google requires a 30 percent cut from developers for putting their apps on the Play Store. Last year, Epic Games asked Google to exempt Fortnite from the ‘30 percent cut' rule but it was seemingly denied that exception.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Google Play Store
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
Google Drops Charges on Shopping Service to Counter Amazon's Surging Ad Sales
Oppo Reno 3A With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Fortnite Finally Available via Google Play Store for Android Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  2. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  3. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  4. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, 3100 CPUs Launched; B550 Value Chipset Coming Soon
  5. WhatsApp Changes Rules for Forwards to Check Misinformation
  6. Government Debunks Reports Suggesting ‘Namaste’ Tool as Its Answer to Zoom
  7. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  8. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  9. Fortnite Finally Comes to Google Play Store After 18 Months
  10. Redmi K30i Said to Debut Later This Month With 5G Support in Tow
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Users Under Threat Once Again, Phishing Campaign Aims to Steal Zoom Credentials: Report
  2. Microsoft 365 Personal, Family Subscriptions Now Available in India: Check Price, Features
  3. Realme 3i, Realme C3 Start Receiving New Updates With Bug Fixes, April Android Security Patch
  4. Vivaldi Browser for Android Sheds Beta Tag, Vivaldi 3.0 for Desktop Released
  5. Money Heist, Tiger King, Spenser Confidential Lead Netflix’s Terrific Start to 2020
  6. Motorola Edge+ Price, Specifications, Promotional Video Leaked Hours Before Official Launch
  7. D2h Revises SD and HD Set-Top Box Price in India, Now Cheaper by Rs. 100
  8. Oppo Reno 3A With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  9. Fortnite Finally Available via Google Play Store for Android Users
  10. Google Drops Charges on Shopping Service to Counter Amazon's Surging Ad Sales
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com