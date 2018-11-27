NDTV Gadgets360.com
Fortnite Gifting Feature Now Available on All Devices Except iOS Due to 'Apple's Policies': Epic Games

27 November 2018
Fortnite Gifting Feature Now Available on All Devices Except iOS Due to 'Apple's Policies': Epic Games

Highlights

  • You can gift Fortnite items to your friends with Fortnite's 6.31 update
  • This works on Android, PC, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One
  • iOS users cannot make use of this due to Apple's policies for gifting

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite's gifting feature is now available. What this means is that items from the Fortnite store can now be given to your friends. The heavily requested feature is present in the Fortnite 6.31 update and can be used for a week. Keep in mind that Fortnite gifting works on PS4, Xbox One, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Yes, iOS users won't be able to use this feature. This is because Epic Games has stated that " gifting is not available on iOS devices because Apple's policies prohibit it." However, with Fortnite having cross-platform play and cross-progression with select consoles, Android, and PC, it shouldn't be too tough for hardcore Fortnite iOS fans to find a way to make use of this new feature.

Fortnite gifting - how it works

  • When you go into the Item Shop and choose an item to purchase, you will now be presented with two options: one saying Purchase Items and another saying Buy As A Gift.
  • Select Buy As A Gift and you'll be able to choose which friend you want to send the gift to. You can then add a custom message if you would like. Your friend will receive a gift box with the item the next time they log in.

Before you can gift an item in Fortnite, you'll need to enable multi-factor authentication and be a friend with someone for at least 48 hours before you can send a gift. It is also important to note that you can only gift three times in 24 hours and that you can only gift items present in the Fortnite store. Oh, and if you're not interested in receiving any gifts, you can disable receiving them in the Account Settings section in-game.

Previously, Epic Games confirmed that Fortnite Mobile on iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR now runs at 60fps. If you play Fortnite Mobile on iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR, you will have the highest possible frame rate Fortnite has to offer on mobile devices.

It will be interesting to see if Android devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 get the option too in addition to gaming-branded phones like the Razer Phone 2 and Asus ROG Phone. For now though, it appears that iOS users have an advantage in terms of performance compared to those on Google's OS.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite 6.31, Fortnite gifting, Fortnite Gift Feature
Fortnite Mobile Can Now Be Played at 60fps on iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR
Fortnite Gifting Feature Now Available on All Devices Except iOS Due to 'Apple's Policies': Epic Games
