NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite GeForce GTX Bundle With Fortnite Counterattack Set Announced

, 29 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite GeForce GTX Bundle With Fortnite Counterattack Set Announced

Highlights

  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 1070, and 1070 Ti get Fortnite extras
  • The offer is valid until January 29, 2019
  • The company has bundles for RTX cards too

Fortnite and Nvidia have teamed up for a Fortnite GeForce GTX bundle that comes with 2,000 V-Bucks and what's being branded as the Fortnite Counterattack Set. It's available with purchase of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 1070, or 1070 Ti based graphics card, desktop PC or laptop. The Fortnite Geforce GTX bundle is available from now until January 29, 2019 or while supplies last. With PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Fortnite bundles, its interesting that Epic Games has decided to partner with GPU maker Nvidia as it makes us wonder who is left for the company to partner with.

Fortnite GeForce GTX bundle Fortnite Counterattack Set

  • Rare Reflex Outfit
  • Response Unit Back Bling
  • Uncommon Pivot Glider
  • Angular Axe Pickaxe gear
  • 2,000 V-bucks

It seems like this bundle is targeted towards those PC gamers who haven't upgraded their 9-series cards with Nvidia claiming in a prepared statement there are some performance gains to be had. The company say that upgrading from a GeForce GTX 960 to a GeForce GTX 1060 will result in up to a 74 percent improvement in Fortnite performance while an upgrade from GeForce GTX 970 to 1070 delivers up to a 60 percent increase in performance. Given how well Fortnite runs on most PCs (even Macs) there's little reason to upgrade just for this one game. That said, with the GeForce GTX 1060 price of Rs. 27,800, GeForce GTX 1070 price of Rs. 37,000, and GeForce GTX 1070 Ti price of Rs. 41,800 via Nvidia's website, they seem like better bets than the Nvidia RTX cards at the moment. Though we won't be surprised if this is a stock clearing exercise

Although if it's newer hardware that you seek, Battlefield V being bundled with Nvidia GeForce RTX cards too. Considering the glaring lack of games that make use of ray-tracing, giving would be RTX buyers access to the rare title that supports Nvidia's bespoke tech out of the box is a welcome move. This time around, the offer is valid until January 7, 2019. Nvidia confirmed to Gadgets 360 that "consumers can redeem the game code from AIC [add-in card] partner's landing pages where they have to enter their card's details. If a consumer buys it from the Nvidia store, the code will be emailed to them."

That being said, we wonder how many takers these bundles would have considering that the Nvidia GeForce RTX India prices begin at Rs. 54,250 on Nvidia's own website. The company probably has the same concern which is why they're giving away RTX GPUs to Battlefield V players who use Nvidia Ansel to take photos and share them with Nvidia on social media. First prize is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the second prize is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, and the third is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite GeForce GTX, Nvidia, GeForce GTX 1060, GeForce GTX 1070, GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Intel Commits to Microsoft's Universal Windows Platform for All Future Driver Releases
Smartphone vs Camera: Do Millennials Even Want a DSLR Anymore?
Pricee
Fortnite GeForce GTX Bundle With Fortnite Counterattack Set Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Purifiers
TRENDING
  1. Honor 8C With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India
  2. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
  3. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?
  4. 'Sacked Without Notice', Workers Go on Rampage at Phone-Making Unit in Noida
  5. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  6. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Reportedly Get Second One UI Beta Update
  7. Nokia 8.1 Alleged Promotional Posters Leaked Ahead of December 5 Launch
  8. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
  10. Airtel Offers Discount Coupons Worth Up to Rs. 1,500 for Postpaid Referrals
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.