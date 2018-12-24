Fortnite Frozen Legends Pack Now Available, Here’s What You Get

With Fortnite Season 7 in full swing, Epic Games has released the Fortnite Frozen Legends pack. It's a bundle of cosmetic items include Fortnite skins, back bling, and wings. The Fortnite Frozen Legends pack price is $25 (around Rs. 1,750) and is available on Fortnite for iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Like most Fortnite cosmetic items, the Frozen Legends pack is for use in Fortnite Battle Royale alone. While it's available for all right now, some players were able to buy it early by simply changing the time on their PCs. Here's what you get in the Fortnite Frozen Legends pack.

Fortnite Frozen Legends contents

Frozen Raven skin

Frozen Iron Cage back bling

Frozen Red Knight skin

Frozen Red Knight Shield back bling

Frozen Love Ranger skin

Frozen Love wings

The 14 Days of Fortnite event began from December 20. This means that you can now use the Snowball Launcher weapon in the game (which replaces the grenade launcher for two weeks) or hide within the holiday-lit Legendary Bush in Fortnite. There's also a festival theme to the Battle Bus, which is where all players start the game before they paradrop to the island where the game begins.

The Fortnite event was announced earlier, and around that time its player count was also leaked. Fortnite appears to have around 16.2 million players in Europe and Australia alone on PS4, which is staggering considering that this game is available on Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. This Fortnite event features a new challenge with a free reward every day, and new and returning LTMs (Limited Time Modes).

There are also holiday outfits for those who want to appear festive inside the game. There will also be new enemies in the Save the World mode, and you can team up against holiday husks on a winter map, an Epic Games statement read. Finally, there will be a new holiday-themed quest every single day and once you complete those, you can earn snowflake tickets to use on the Fortnite store. There will be two free items in the store — Upgrade Llama pinata will be free every day for two weeks, and Smorgasbord Llama will be free for a few days around December 25.

