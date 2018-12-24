NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Frozen Legends Pack Now Available, Here’s What You Get

, 24 December 2018
Highlights

  • It has winter-themed skins
  • It for $25 (around Rs. 1,750)
  • Players were able to access them earlier by changing their PC clock time

With Fortnite Season 7 in full swing, Epic Games has released the Fortnite Frozen Legends pack. It's a bundle of cosmetic items include Fortnite skins, back bling, and wings. The Fortnite Frozen Legends pack price is $25 (around Rs. 1,750) and is available on Fortnite for iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Like most Fortnite cosmetic items, the Frozen Legends pack is for use in Fortnite Battle Royale alone. While it's available for all right now, some players were able to buy it early by simply changing the time on their PCs. Here's what you get in the Fortnite Frozen Legends pack.

Fortnite Frozen Legends contents 

  • Frozen Raven skin
  • Frozen Iron Cage back bling
  • Frozen Red Knight skin
  • Frozen Red Knight Shield back bling
  • Frozen Love Ranger skin
  • Frozen Love wings

The 14 Days of Fortnite event began from December 20. This means that you can now use the Snowball Launcher weapon in the game (which replaces the grenade launcher for two weeks) or hide within the holiday-lit Legendary Bush in Fortnite. There's also a festival theme to the Battle Bus, which is where all players start the game before they paradrop to the island where the game begins.

The Fortnite event was announced earlier, and around that time its player count was also leaked. Fortnite appears to have around 16.2 million players in Europe and Australia alone on PS4, which is staggering considering that this game is available on Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. This Fortnite event features a new challenge with a free reward every day, and new and returning LTMs (Limited Time Modes).

There are also holiday outfits for those who want to appear festive inside the game. There will also be new enemies in the Save the World mode, and you can team up against holiday husks on a winter map, an Epic Games statement read. Finally, there will be a new holiday-themed quest every single day and once you complete those, you can earn snowflake tickets to use on the Fortnite store. There will be two free items in the store — Upgrade Llama pinata will be free every day for two weeks, and Smorgasbord Llama will be free for a few days around December 25.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Fortnite, Fortnite Frozen Legends, Fortnite Season 7, 14 Days of Fortnite
