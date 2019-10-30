Technology News
Fortnitemares Halloween Event in Fortnite Brings Storm King Limited Time Mode, New Skins, and More

Fortnitemares is now live and will go on through November 4.

By | Updated: 30 October 2019 14:41 IST
Fortnitemares Halloween Event in Fortnite Brings Storm King Limited Time Mode, New Skins, and More

Fortnite returns with a spooky Halloween-themed makeover of the map

Highlights
  • Fortnitemares event has kicked off with the v11.10 update
  • It also brings a new community mode called Gun Fright
  • The event tweaks the island and fills it with scary creatures

Halloween is upon us, and Epic Games is celebrating it with a tonne of spooky new content in Fortnite. Fortnitemares is back, and it brings a fresh limited-time game mode, new custom skins, a community challenge, and a lot more. Fortnitemares is now live and will go through November 4. The Halloween-themed changes have been introduced as part of the v11.10 update across the battle royale, creative, and save the world modes. The island has also received a makeover to go with the spookfest, and there are a tonne of items to be won by participating in the challenges. Let's check what is new in Fortnite's Fortnitemares this year.

The biggest change brought by Fortnitemares is the Storm King LTM (Limited Time Mode), where players can go against the Storm King himself after teaming up with other players. Those who are up to the challenge and collectively take down the Storm King will win the Storm Sail umbrella. There are new soccer zombie outfits in the battle royale mode, and the Storm King Fist Pickaxe is also up for grabs.

 

But the Storm King LTM is not the only new frontier here, as Fortnitmares also arrives with a community-made game called Gun Fright that has been developed by a community developer who goes by the name BluDrive. It also brings the Cryptic Curse Bundle that includes the Wrath Outfit and Time Keeper Back Bling, and can be achieved by completing challenges. There is also The Final Reckoning Pack that offers the Catrina Outfit, the Mourning Glory Back Bling, the Willow Outfit, Dolly Back Bling, the Blacklight Outfit, and Indigo Wings Back Bling.

The Fortnite 11.10 update also gives a Halloween-esque touch to the Combine and also lets players assign nicknames to their in-game friends that are only visible to the creator. The Dire Ninja and Ghost Pistol have also made their way to Save The World mode, alongside the Fortnitemares Llama. As for the Creative mode, the update now allows players to set teleporters around the island, grant or clear player inventories using the Item Granter, and check player attributes to determine final outcome by using the Attribute Trigger item. New prefabs, items, and bug fixes have also arrived in Fortnite as part of the update

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnitemares, Storm King LTM
Fortnitemares Halloween Event in Fortnite Brings Storm King Limited Time Mode, New Skins, and More
