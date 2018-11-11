Fortnite for Xbox One to Get Keyboard and Mouse Support

Fortnite for Xbox One will get keyboard and mouse support soon. Announced at X018, Microsoft stated that the feature would be available for the popular battle royale shooter from November 14. And if you were worried about keyboard and mouse Fortnite players having an advantage, Epic Games will match keyboard and mouse Fortnite players with those using the same input method to keep matches fair. Other games to offer keyboard and mouse support include DayZ, Warframe, War Thunder, Vermintide 2, Moonlighter, and Warface to name a few.

Keyboard and mouse support won't be enabled by default for Xbox One games and will instead be “added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers' discretion”, Microsoft noted when it announced the feature back in September. It further added: "Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience."

The last bit – fair gaming experience – is crucial on consoles, since keyboard and mouse support affect competitive multiplayer with Microsoft suggesting developers to have separate matchmaking lists for the two groups but also encouraging them to see how keyboard-mouse players compete against controller players and tweak accordingly.

Furthermore, Microsoft revealed that it will be partnering with Razer for a Designed for Xbox mouse and keyboard that will ship with a dedicated Xbox key as well as support a new Xbox Dynamic Lighting feature that will enable immersive in-game lighting effects. The keyboard and mouse will be formally introduced at CES in January.

Keep in mind that Fortnite is not available on Xbox One in India. You can't download Fortnite Battle Royale via the India Microsoft Store and you can't buy Fortnite Save the World either. Epic Games explained to Gadgets 360 why this is the case.

"Because we want to make sure Xbox players have a good experience, we have not shipped on Xbox in India due to data center proximity concerns. We want to make it available in the future, however," the company confirmed to Gadgets 360 via email.

