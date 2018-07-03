Epic Games' battle royale sensation Fortnite appears to be making most of its money on the PS4 and Xbox One over other platforms such as iOS and PC. According to a new report from research firm SuperData, Fortnite revenue on iOS and PC was "flat" in May versus April. Across all platforms, Fortnite made $318 million in May, a seven percent hike compared to April with a majority of the growth being on PS4 and Xbox One. May also marks the first time Fortnite crossed the $300 million mark in a single month.

This could also explain why Epic launched the game on Nintendo Switch when it did. With SuperData observing that Fortnite hit a new high, it also remarked that "growth is slowing down". Making the game available on more platforms is one way to ensure revenue is sustained.

Despite being touted as a game with crossplay or cross-platform play as it's known, allowing users to play Fortnite on one platform such as the PC and carry progress over to iOS or Xbox One, it's fascinating that most of Fortnite's spends are coming from those on console. This could probably allude to user behaviour that suggests a higher degree of trust or a greater comfort level to make transactions on PS4 or Xbox One over other devices that Fortnite is being played on. Perhaps it could also mean Fortnite console players are more engaged and involved in the game and therefore, more likely to spend in it.

That said, it would be interesting to see if this data continues to show a trend towards Fortnite consoles expenditure when you consider that the Nintendo Switch version of the game hit two million downloads in less than a day.

Nintendo announced Fortnite for the Nintendo Switch has hit two million downloads in less than 24 hours. A colossal number by any stretch. More so when you consider that the Nintendo Switch has been out for a little more than a year with an install base that's nowhere close to the PS4 or Xbox One.

"Fortnite’s launch went extremely well — we had more than two million downloads in less than 24 hours," Reggie Fils-Aime, President and Chief Operating Officer of Nintendo of America, told Polygon in an interview at E3 2018. "I think that speaks to the power of the franchise, the engagement of our players and the resonance of being able to play it anytime, anywhere."

