Fortnite for Android Not Getting 60fps Support Anytime Soon: Epic Games

, 04 December 2018
Highlights

  • No timeline for Fortnite Android 60fps feature
  • Epic Games is working with manufacturers to make it happen
  • Certain high-end Android devices will be supported eventually

With Fortnite Season 7 on the way, developer Epic Games has let it slip that Fortnite Mobile for Android will not get 60fps support anytime soon. Squirrelled away in a post on the Fortnite website is information regarding Fortnite 60fps devices which currently include the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR with iPad Pro getting the option shortly. At the moment, Epic Games is working with Android smartphone makers to make it possible.

"However, we know our Android players are curious about whether they'll see the same improvements," the post reads. "While we don't currently have a timeline, the team is working on Android optimisations together with phone manufacturers, that will hopefully allow us to support 60fps on certain high-end Android devices."

In the same post, Epic Games outlined that adding 60fps to Fortnite Mobile isn't just a simple task of adding it in the options menu.

"We've gone through extensive tests to make sure the game can maintain such high frame rates for a number of matches without overheating or deteriorating the overall experience over the course of a match," the post reads. "High frame rates are great, but if it's only for a few minutes it doesn't make a lot of sense."

Previously, Epic Games announced that Fortnite Season 7 would start from December 6. Epic Games confirmed that it would be winter-themed spectacle as well, hinting that the Fortnite map would feature snow and ice. Considering that Fortnite Season 6 ends on December 4, a two day gap before the next set of events is par for the course.

Like past Fortnite Seasons, Fortnite Season 7 will bring with it new gear, challenges, and of course, changes to the game's map. We could also see new mini-games make their way to the battle royale shooter such as playing golf in Fortnite Season 5. With a Fortnite Season 7 release date of December 6, expect the Fortnite Season 7 start time should be 9am BST (1:30pm IST) on December 6.

"A bitter ice spreads... 3 days to Season 7," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite account confirming when Fortnite Season 7 would begin and hinting at snow and ice featuring heavily too. The included image with the tweet also suggests that snowboarding would be a part of the festivities as well. It makes sense when you consider that it starts in December which usually is a period of chilly weather in the northern hemisphere.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

