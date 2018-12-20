NDTV Gadgets360.com

14 Days of Fortnite Event Begins, Adds Snowball Launcher, Festive Cheer

, 20 December 2018
14 Days of Fortnite Event Begins, Adds Snowball Launcher, Festive Cheer

Highlights

  • 14 Days of Fortnite event has begun in the game
  • Snowball Launchers have replaced grenade launchers for two weeks
  • There are several challenges to complete for rewards

Fortnite Battle Royale players can now start playing a new holiday-themed event in the game. The 14 Days of Fortnite event has now begun in the Battle Royale and Save the World game modes. This means that you can now use the Snowball Launcher weapon in the game (which replaces the grenade launcher for two weeks) or hide within the holiday-lit Legendary Bush in Fortnite. There's also a festival theme to the Battle Bus, which is where all players start the game before they paradrop to the island where the game begins.

The Fortnite event was announced earlier, and around that time its player count was also leaked. Fortnite appears to have around 16.2 million players in Europe and Australia alone on PS4, which is staggering considering that this game is available on Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. This Fortnite event features a new challenge with a free reward every day, and new and returning LTMs (Limited Time Modes).

There are also holiday outfits for those who want to appear festive inside the game. There will also be new enemies in the Save the World mode, and you can team up against holiday husks on a winter map, an Epic Games statement read. Finally, there will be a new holiday-themed quest every single day and once you complete those, you can earn snowflake tickets to use on the Fortnite store. There will be two free items in the store — Upgrade Llama pinata will be free every day for two weeks, and Smorgasbord Llama will be free for a few days around December 25.

The best addition, however, may be a giant disco ball in the sky.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale
14 Days of Fortnite Event Begins, Adds Snowball Launcher, Festive Cheer
Comment
 
 

