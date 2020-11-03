Fortnite developer Epic has announced a “next-gen version” of the game for the upcoming PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S consoles. Epic says that it has developed fresh native builds for the three consoles and it's not just a tweaked last-gen build. Fortnite players will be able to continue their progress and the next-gen version will be available for download from Day 1, which is next week when the new consoles launch. Additionally, Epic is offering a free Throwback Axe Pickaxe from November 4 to all players.

Epic posted on its website that the developers have prepared a next-gen version of Fortnite for the upcoming next-gen consoles including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.

The updated version will be available for download from Day 1 and this is a new native build for the consoles to harness the power of the new systems, and not just a tweaked last-gen build. The PlayStation 5 will be launched on November 12 while the Xbox Series consoles will launch on November 10.

On the PlayStation 5, players will be able to play Fortnite at 4K 60fps from Day 1 and experience dynamic visuals including grass and trees that react to explosions, all-new storm and cloud effects, and enhanced fluid simulations for smoke and liquid. Additionally, PS5 players will be able to select a game mode right from the home screen be it Solo, Duos, or Squads. Epic has also taken in account the new and improved haptics of the DualSense controller for the PS5. The new build of Fortnite brings haptic trigger feedback for ranged weapons on the DualSense controller, as well as different vibrations for the different guns.

Fortnite on Xbox Series X will run at 4K 60fps as well and players will experience the same dynamic visuals as on the PS5. Xbox Series S, being the toned down version of the Series X, will run the game at 1080p 60fps and will support most of the visual improvements that will be available on the other two more powerful consoles.

On all three consoles the loading times have been reduced allowing players to get into matches faster. Texture loading times have been improved as well. Split-screen on the Xbox Series X, Series S, and the PS5 now supports 60fps.

Further, the developers explain that players who have been playing Fortnite on now last-gen consoles will be able to continue their progress on the next-gen consoles with all their cosmetics. Players will need to download Xbox Series X, Series S release of the game, and PS5 users can just download Fortnite from the PlayStation Store and log in with their Epic or PlayStation Network account.

Lastly, Epic is also offering players a free Throwback Axe Pickaxe from Chapter 1 starting November 4 to all players and it will be available through January 15 next year.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.