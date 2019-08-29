Epic Games has had a rough couple of weeks. First, it was the B.R.U.T.E mechs in Fortnite that caused outrage among players, causing Epic Games to make a host of changes in order to level the battlefield. Now, it is the changes done to Fortnite's turbo building feature that has generated quite a controversy and has again pushed Epic Games to backtrack. To give some context, Epic Games recently increased the delay between placing items while Turbo Building from 0.05 seconds to 0.15 seconds. Fast forward a few days, and Epic Games has reverted it back to its original span in Fortnite.

Epic Games recently delayed subsequent Turbo Build placements from 0.05 seconds to 0.15 seconds. The change went live with the Fortnite v10.20 update, and to put it simply, not many people liked it. And even Fortnite pros like Ninja and Daequan expressed their displeasure at the change. The logic behind it all? Well, Epic Games says that “Rapid Turbo Building favours players with low ping in disproportionate ways” when it comes to turtling and taking walls.

Epic Games also cited accidental item placement, spam building, and disproportionate benefits of turtling for defenders as the other reasons. But it appears that increasing the time gap while turbo building did not sit down well with players, who said their ability to perform 90s and waterfalls in Fortnite was affected as a result. The time delay might not sound like a big deal on paper, but in high-stakes situations, the ability to build a wall quickly for defending oneself is vital.

Now, Epic Games has rolled back the turbo building time delay and has provided an update about it in a blog post. The turbo building delay is now back to 0.05 seconds, which means Fortnite players should again feel at home while performing 90s and waterfalls. But there are a couple of other changes as well. First, there will be a delay of 0.15 seconds between destroying a structure and building another one at the exact same spot. Second, when two players are trying to do so simultaneously, it will be decided randomly whose structure is given the ground.