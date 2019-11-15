Fortnite has become a hotbed for promotional content, be it movies, music videos, and even shoe lines. But despite being a massively popular game in itself, Fortnite is now promoting another game via a crossover, and the game in question is the freshly-released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fortnite has added the Imperial Stormtrooper outfit in the game, which means players can now fulfil their dream of playing as a classic Star Wars era Stormtrooper. The Imperial Stormtrooper costume is now available to purchase from the in-game item shop. Moreover, it appears that more Star Wars content is set to arrive in Fortnite soon.

Starting with the new Star Wars-themed content, the Imperial Stormtrooper outfit costs 1500 V-Bucks (Fortnite's in-game currency) and will be available to purchase from the Item Shop until November 17. Epic Games, however, mentions on the FAQ page that the outfit will be available to purchase 'from time to time', which means it will return at some point in the future too. But those who purchase the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game from the Epic Games store, they will get it for free. This offer is only valid for purchases made before November 30 though.

Those who purchase the new EA game will have to sign in using the same Epic Games account that was used to make the purchase. Once it is done, the Imperial Stormtrooper outfit will be added to their locker. This is also valid across all platforms, provided players link their console account with their Epic Games account. And in case someone has purchased the Imperial Stormtrooper costume in Fortnite and then proceeds to purchase the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, they will receive 1500 V-Bucks in their account.

But if you return the game, you'll lose the Imperial Stormtrooper from their locker. The costume is part of the “Original Trilogy” set in the store, which means more Star Wars content beyond the Original Trilogy is also in the pipeline. Additionally, the Imperial Star Destroyer has appeared in the game. The gigantic aerial abode can be seen hovering over the west coast on the map, but players can't ride in it. Not yet, at least. Let's hope Fortnite eventually brings some kind of ‘Destroy the Death Star' mission in the game. That would be rad, but given Fortnite's history, it cannot be ruled out entirely.