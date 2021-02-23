Technology News
loading

Fortnite Maker Epic Games Settles Loot Box Lawsuit With In-Game Currency

Epic Games said it would automatically drop 1,000 V-Bucks into accounts of players.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 23 February 2021 11:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Settles Loot Box Lawsuit With In-Game Currency

Settlement came in a class action case representing people in the US who played with a Fortnite account

Highlights
  • Mystery loot boxes require players to take chances on contents
  • Mystery loot boxes have been controversial, equated by some to gambling
  • Rocket League players who qualify will get 1,000 credits to accounts

Epic Games put out word it is paying the equivalent of about $8 (roughly Rs. 580) worth of its virtual money to some players to settle a lawsuit over loot boxes.

The Fortnite maker said it would automatically drop 1,000 V-Bucks into accounts of players who bought Loot Llama pinata-style figures containing in-game items, without knowing what was inside until they had already purchased them.

"While some of you enjoyed purchasing random item Loot Llamas and being surprised by the content unlocked, others were disappointed," Epic said in a blog post.

"So we decided a better experience for players was to be upfront and outline the details of in-game purchases."

Mystery loot boxes requiring players to take chances on contents have been controversial, equated by some to gambling, and have prompted legal woes for video game makers.

"We're dropping 1000 V-Bucks into the accounts of all players globally who bought a random item Loot Llama in STW before we stopped offering them," Epic said in a tweet.

"If you purchased this item you should see the V-Bucks in your account over the next few days."

The settlement came in a class action case representing people in the United States who has played with a Fortnite or Rocket League account since July of 2015.

Rocket League players who qualify will get 1,000  credits to accounts used to acquire random-item "crate" loot boxes, according to Epic.

"The proposed settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing by Epic Games, and it denies that it violated the law," the website maintained.

The settlement also provides $26.5 million ((roughly Rs. 190 crores) to resolve claims by US players arising from in-game purchases.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games, Fortnite
Huawei Mate X2 With 8-inch Folding Display, Kirin 9000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Google Adds App Store’s Privacy Labels to Gmail for iOS Devices

Related Stories

Fortnite Maker Epic Games Settles Loot Box Lawsuit With In-Game Currency
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Launches Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and 16W Portable Speaker in India
  2. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  3. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  4. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e Key Specifications Leak Online; Snapdragon SoCs Tipped
  5. Check Out the Mars Landing Video of NASA’s Perseverance Rover
  6. Sony SRS-RA3000 Speaker With 360-Degree Audio Launched in India
  7. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Brings Up to 40 Percent Discount on Smartphones
  8. Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, Surface Hub 2S 85-Inch Now Available in India
  9. LG W41, LG W41+, LG W41 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
#Latest Stories
  1. Alphabet Said to Be in Talks With Spanish Publishers to Bring Google News Back
  2. Apple Users May Spend More on Non-Gaming Mobile Apps by 2024: Sensor Tower
  3. Google Adds App Store’s Privacy Labels to Gmail for iOS Devices
  4. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Settles Loot Box Lawsuit With In-Game Currency
  5. Huawei Mate X2 With 8-inch Folding Display, Kirin 9000 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Microsoft, EU Publishers Seek Australia-Style News Payments From Big Tech Platforms
  7. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e Key Specifications Leak Online; Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 690 SoCs Tipped
  8. Google to Resume Political Advertisements in US, Easing Ban Imposed Last Month Over Capitol Violence
  9. Facebook to Restore Australia News Pages as Deal Reached on Media Payment Law
  10. Apple Rides iPhone 12 Sales to Become Top Smartphone Vendor in Q4 2020, Samsung Ranks Second: Gartner
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com