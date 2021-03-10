Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores

Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores

Epic Games lodged a suit in the Federal Court of Australia claiming Google is "abusing its control" of Android OS.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 10 March 2021 14:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Last year, Apple booted Fortnite from its App Store after Epic tweaked it to avoid sharing revenue

Highlights
  • Epic Games is already locked in battle with Google and Apple
  • Apple does not allow users of its devices to download apps from anywhere
  • Apple and Google are also facing growing pushback from other tech giants

Fortnite maker Epic Games launched legal action against Google in Australia on Wednesday, opening another front in its global fight against the stranglehold of tech titans on app marketplaces.

The creator of Fortnite - one of the most popular games in the world - is already locked in battle with Google and Apple in the United States, Europe, and Britain, accusing the two of unfair control and revenue practices in their app stores.

Mirroring similar action against Apple last November, Epic lodged a suit in the Federal Court of Australia claiming Google is "abusing its control" of the Android mobile operating system.

By forcing developers to use its in-app payment service and discouraging users from installing third-party app stores, Google breached Australian consumer law, Epic alleged.

"Google gives the illusion of being open by making arguments about the presence of alternative app stores," Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement.

"In reality, these situations are so rare that they barely make a dent in the monopoly of the Android OS."

A Google Australia spokesman declined to comment Wednesday.

Last year, Apple booted Fortnite from its App Store after Epic tweaked it to avoid sharing revenue with the iPhone maker.

Unlike Google, Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere except the App Store, and developers have to use Apple's payment system which takes a cut.

Apple and Google are also facing growing pushback from other tech giants over their control of apps on their platforms.

Facebook and Spotify have claimed Apple is acting in an uncompetitive way by placing rules on outside developers, which it does not apply to itself.

The gripes prompted the European Union's powerful competition authority to open a series of cases against Apple last June, involving both its App Store and its Apple Pay payment service.

Australia's competition watchdog is also conducting a broad review of digital platform services.

Apple previously called Spotify and others' complaints "baseless", describing them as sour grapes from companies that do not want to play by the same rules as everyone else.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Apple, Google, Android
Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers

Related Stories

Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Patch 1.3 Brings New Festival Mode, Armbands With Skills
  2. Samsung Carnival Brings Discounts on Galaxy M-Series Smartphones in India
  3. OnePlus 9 Pro Official Back Panel Design Teased, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak
  4. Jio Introduces Super Value, More Categories for Prepaid Plans
  5. TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android TV 11, Ocarina Smart AC Launched in India
  6. Mars on Earth: Turkish Lake May Hold Clues to Ancient Life on the Red Planet
  7. Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Refreshed With Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU
  8. Vi Offering 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership on Prepaid, Postpaid Plans
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 Launch Expected at March 17 Virtual Event
  10. Poco X3 Pro Price, Specifications, and Colour Options Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Spotted Testing 'Captions' Sticker in Stories for Auto-Generated Closed Captions
  2. Twitter Speed Slowed Down in Russia Over Failure to Remove Banned Content
  3. Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD Launched as Company’s First DRAM-Less Offering, Price in India Starts at Rs. 6,499
  4. YouTube to Start Deducting Taxes From Creators Outside US
  5. Mi 10S With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Insta360 Go 2 Action Camera Launched at $299
  7. TicWatch Pro S With Up to 30-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched
  8. Fireside Audio App From Mark Cuban Reportedly Spotted During Beta Testing
  9. Fortnite Maker Epic Games Adds Google Australia to Legal Fight Against Tech Giants Over Control on App Stores
  10. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Offers 1-Year Disney+ HotStar VIP Membership to Select Prepaid, Postpaid Subscribers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com