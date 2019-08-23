Technology News
  • Fortnite Changes B.R.U.T.E. Mech Behaviour to Level the Battlefield, Removes Junk Rift Until Next Content Update

Fortnite Changes B.R.U.T.E. Mech Behaviour to Level the Battlefield, Removes Junk Rift Until Next Content Update

Fortnite pros have welcomed the move, but let’s hope the added health is counterbalanced.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 13:05 IST
Fortnite introduced the mechs with Season 10 update, but they were negatively received

Highlights
  • The number of rockets fired by B.R.U.T.E. mech has been reduced
  • Health of the two-player controlled machine has been enhanced
  • Junk Rifts are expected to return with the v10.20 content update

Fortnite recently introduced Junk Rifts with the v10.10 content update to level the battlefield against the B.R.U.T.E. mechs. But it appears that Epic Games has another strategy to quell the outrage against the B.R.U.T.E. mechs, and it involves increasing their health. Not only that, the Junk Rift has also been temporarily removed citing an audio issue and will only return with the upcoming v10.20 content update. But thankfully, Epic Games has made some changes to the B.R.U.T.E. mech behaviour to give players a fighting chance against the rampaging behemoths.

The changes are now live in all Fortnite game modes without requiring the rollout of a separate update. To start things off, the number of rockets fired by the B.R.U.T.E. mech in a single charge has been reduced from 10 to 6, giving opponents a higher chance to stand against the two-player controlled machines of mayhem. Moreover, the damage radius of the rocket explosion has been toned down by 42 percent and the dash cooldown time has been increased to 5 seconds, making it easier for players to lock down on the mech.

In the same vein, the velocity gained by the B.R.U.T.E. mech while boosting in air has been reduced by 33 percent. Also, it will no longer let the players controlling it gain materials while wading through the battlefield. Lastly, the spawn rate has also been adjusted in the core modes across different storm phases in Fortnite. Moreover, the average number of B.R.U.T.E. mechs has also been reduced, something that will bring a huge sigh of relief for players who were outraged following their introduction with Season 10 update.

But inexplicably, Epic Games has boosted the health of the B.R.U.T.E. mech and it has gone up from 1,000 to 1,250. And if that was not perplexing enough, the Junk Rift has been removed due to an audio issue and is set to return with the upcoming v10.20 update. To recall, the Junk Rift was introduced with the v10.10 update to give players a fighting chance against the mechs by dropping items like dinosaurs onto them.

