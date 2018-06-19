Fortnite Effect: PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Now Available With 0.6.0 Update

After teasing the addition of a monetisation system similar to Fortnite Battle Pass, PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent has added the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass to the game with its latest 0.6.0 update. An additional tier, referred to as Elite Royale Pass has also been included. With the Royale Pass you can complete daily and weekly missions to earn additional crates and if you can't commit that much time to PUBG, you can pay to unlock rewards directly. PUBG Mobile 0.6.0 update download size is 1.7GB on iOS. Other additions to the game include first person perspective (FPP), weapon finishes, new character profiles. emotes, and user interface improvements.

"An elite version of the Royale Pass is also available. Purchasing the Elite Royale Pass unlocks elite missions to earn more points and collect additional rewards for each rank," reads the game's patch notes. All the details are as follows.

PUBG Mobile 0.6.0 update notes

Royale Pass and Elite Royale Pass

Season 1 of Royale Pass starts in mid-June. It will be available for purchase for all players.

First-Person Perspective (FPP)

Added first-person perspective variation to Classic Mode.

FPP has its own tier system.

Mini-Zone: 100 players, smaller map, three times the resources and air drops.

Weapon Finishes: added weapon finishes to the game, new finishes can be obtained in the game and applied to your weapons.

Airplane Finishes: added airplane finishes to the game.The player with the highest Royale Pass rank in a match can change the plane's finish before parachuting.

Armory: added an Armory where you can view all the weapons in the game and add attachments to see how effective they are.

Pistols: pistols now get their own slot on the match UI and in the backpack.

Melee Weapons: melee weapons can now destroy tires on vehicles.

Voice System: players can now mute individual teammates.

Improved voice chat system during matches.

Results: added a new post-match results screen.

Tier Protection

Characters: added Asian characters, character profiles, simple emotes so players can interact with one another. More emotes are available via the Royale Pass.

Social Network Link: players can now link one additional social network, for a total of two.

Room Cards: added room cards, which can be used to start rooms. They are available via Royale Pass.

Shop: added parachutes, weapon finishes, avatars, avatar frames, and other new items.

Items can be gifted to friends.

Added career results screen.

Added a character customization page, accessible from the profile screen.

Added different sound effects for the winner and runner-up at the end of the match.

Added a reminder tone for the last five seconds before boarding.

Added a marking feature for quick chat. Players can now mark loot locations or dangerous spots.

UI and sensitivity information is now saved locally.

Added a Shop for trading Silver Fragments for Outfits.

Added background noises for some zones, such as the sound of waves crashing when you're near the shore.

Added more customizable buttons.

Added Miramar to Arcade Mode.

Vehicles no longer deal damage to teammates.

Improved throwing animation, grenade explosion, and smoke grenade effects.

Fixed 8x scope and vehicle camera bugs in Spectator Mode.

Fixed choppy voice chat bugs and Bluetooth headset disconnect bugs.

Improved UI and vehicle sound effects.

Improved sound mixing when firing indoors.

With PUBG Mobile on iOS and Android having a sizeable audience, it was only a matter of time before Tencent decided to capitalise on this with the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass.

Tencent announced that PUBG Mobile has 10 million daily active users around the world (excluding China). The game is one of the two biggest names – alongside Fortnite – in the rapidly growing and highly popular battle royale genre.

PUBG Mobile hit the App Store and Google Play Store on March 19, just under two months ago, as a free app. It has racked up over 10 million downloads on Android, and continues to be the top downloaded action/ strategy iPhone title in multiple countries, including India and the US.

While Fortnite hasn't revealed its numbers – it's only available on App Store – a report earlier this month said that the game had made 3.7 times the revenue of PUBG Mobile.

As a whole, PUBG has sold over 40 million copies across platforms; 30 million of those on its first platform, Windows, where it once held a 3 million concurrent player count, an all-time high on Steam. The game's massive success despite being in early access for several months (from March to December 2017) prompted Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, to build a battle royale mode.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.