Fortnite Effect: PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Now Available With 0.6.0 Update

After teasing the addition of a monetisation system similar to Fortnite Battle Pass, PUBG Mobile publisher Tencent has added the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass to the game with its latest 0.6.0 update. An additional tier, referred to as Elite Royale Pass has also been included. With the Royale Pass you can complete daily and weekly missions to earn additional crates and if you can't commit that much time to PUBG, you can pay to unlock rewards directly. PUBG Mobile 0.6.0 update download size is 1.7GB on iOS. Other additions to the game include first person perspective (FPP), weapon finishes, new character profiles. emotes, and user interface improvements.
"An elite version of the Royale Pass is also available. Purchasing the Elite Royale Pass unlocks elite missions to earn more points and collect additional rewards for each rank," reads the game's patch notes. All the details are as follows.
With PUBG Mobile on iOS and Android having a sizeable audience, it was only a matter of time before Tencent decided to capitalise on this with the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass.
Tencent announced that PUBG Mobile has 10 million daily active users around the world (excluding China). The game is one of the two biggest names – alongside Fortnite – in the rapidly growing and highly popular battle royale genre.
PUBG Mobile hit the App Store and Google Play Store on March 19, just under two months ago, as a free app. It has racked up over 10 million downloads on Android, and continues to be the top downloaded action/ strategy iPhone title in multiple countries, including India and the US.
While Fortnite hasn't revealed its numbers – it's only available on App Store – a report earlier this month said that the game had made 3.7 times the revenue of PUBG Mobile.
As a whole, PUBG has sold over 40 million copies across platforms; 30 million of those on its first platform, Windows, where it once held a 3 million concurrent player count, an all-time high on Steam. The game's massive success despite being in early access for several months (from March to December 2017) prompted Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, to build a battle royale mode.
