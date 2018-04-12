Fortnite Down for Maintenance on All Platforms, Epic Working on Fix

Popular battle royale shooter Fortnite has been down for over 12 hours on all platforms - PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. Developer Epic Games has taken the Fortnite servers offline for maintenance. According to the company's Twitter account, there's no estimated time as to when the Fortnite servers will be back online. Checking the Fortnite status page on Epic's website suggests that the developer is in the process of installing major upgrades to its database systems for the game.

"We're bringing the servers offline for emergency maintenance. We apologize for this inconvenience. We currently have no ETA on when servers will be back up," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite account.

This comes a day after the company released a new update to Fortnite dubbed Fortnite v3.5 which included new features such as replay editor.

While Fortnite iOS gets "multiple graphical improvements" for "the skybox, vegetation and anti-aliasing", the Fortnite Replay System is now available on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. In terms of size, the Fortnite v3.5 patch download size is 2.86GB on PS4 and a paltry 128.40MB on iOS. Firing up the game on iOS results in another download, presumably including the rest of the game's files post-update. Other fixes include locking out jailbroken iOS devices and removing audio indicators for silenced weapons.

According to a report from analytics firm Sensor Tower, Fortnite has earned more from in-app purchases than Clash of Clans, Candy Crush Saga, and Pokemon Go in the last seven days. Fortnite continues to find a place in the top 10 grossing list on iPhone in 23 countries.

"Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows that lifting the invite requirement resulted in a 197 percent, or approximately three times increase in player expenditure on Monday, April 2, versus the $620,000 average across all previous days, totaling more than $1.8 million (nearly Rs. 11.70 crore) for the day," a post from the company reads.

