Ahead of its new season, popular Battle Royale game, Fortnite has gone down and it is believed that it will return with a rebooted version featuring a brand new map. The Fortnite YouTube channel had a livestream of the event that shows the explosion which blew up the landscape in the game and dragged all of the players into a black hole. It is also how Fortnite Season 10 ended.

More than 5.5 million people watched the event, titled "The End", on YouTube and Amazon's Twitch video-game platform. The black hole is the only thing players can see right now, along with a big red exit button.

Servers were still down and since Epic has gone dark on social media, deleting more than 12,000 tweets on the Fortnite Twitter account, aside from the link to the stream of the black hole, CNET reported.



Earlier, multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk retweeted a fake news article titled, "Elon Musk buys Fortnite and deletes it". Musk then teased online gamers by retweeting the link, writing: "Had to be done ur welcome."

A Fortnite leak Twitter account claimed that The End will last until Tuesday, 6am EST (3:30pm IST). Another leak account claimed that a 5.2GB update is available for download on iOS, indicating the Fortnite Blackout would indeed come to an end soon.

Finally, yet another Fortnite leak Twitter account reports that the Italian App Store leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 and Season 11 screenshots, before pulling it. The screenshots indicated trhere will be a new map, new skins, and new boats.