Fortnite Deep Freeze PC Bundle Launched in India

, 12 December 2018
Highlights

  • The price is Rs. 1,999
  • It is essentially a code in box
  • It comes a month after this bundle hit PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox one

The Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle is now available on PC in India. This follows the Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle hitting PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch last month. Much like the Nintendo Switch and PS4 versions of the Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle, it's just a code in a box, making the Xbox One version of the Fortnite Deep Freeze bundle the only one to be available on disc (and the only way you can play Fortnite in India without having to change your Xbox One region). The Fortnite Deep Freeze PC bundle price is Rs.1,999 and its available at offline retailers and specialist stores like Games The Shop. Expect it on Amazon and Flipkart soon enough.

Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle contents

  • Fortnite Battle Royale game
  • Frostbite Outfit
  • Cold Front Glider
  • Chill-Axe Pickaxe
  • Freezing Point Back Bling
  • 1,000 V-Bucks

Players can also purchase and download the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle digitally through the in-game store and first-party digital marketplaces. This marks Fortnite's second foray at physical retail. The first was a limited run of Fortnite Save the World on disc that was published by Borderlands 2 hitmaker Gearbox which didn't make it to India either.

With Fortnite Season 7 in full swing we wonder how many would bother with this variant of the game seeing how the cosmetic items for it appear dated in comparison. In fact, the latest update to Fortnite Season 7 just hit, bringing the Close Encounters limited time mode (LTM) and the Infinity Blade. No, not the classic iOS game, rather the Infinity Blade weapon from the game of the same name.

Close Encounters is an interesting addition to Fortnite's battle royale mode, bringing jetpacks and shotguns to the fore alongside quicker matches and stat-tracking enabled too. The Fortnite 7.01 update also adds Creative Mode. This will be available to all from December 13. The Fortnite 7.01 update download size is around 150MB on iOS.

