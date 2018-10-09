Fortnite Battle Royale is finally coming to your local game store. Epic Games has teamed up with Warner Bros. in a worldwide distribution partnership to bring Fortnite to retail as the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle. According to a prepared statement from Warner Bros., Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle release date is November 16 for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle price is GBP 24.99 (around Rs. 2,424). Warner Bros.' Indian distributor E-xpress has confirmed it's coming to India. The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle India release date is the same as it is internationally, i.e November 16. No India price for the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle has been announced just yet.

Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle contents

Fortnite Battle Royale game

Frostbite Outfit

Cold Front Glider

Chill-Axe Pickaxe

Freezing Point Back Bling

1,000 V-Bucks

Players can also purchase and download the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle digitally through the in-game store and first-party digital marketplaces. This marks Fortnite's second foray at physical retail. The first was a limited run of Fortnite Save the World on disc that was published by Borderlands 2 hitmaker Gearbox which didn't make it to India either.

However, the timing seems awry. Warner Bros. also has Hitman 2 in the same month. Plus Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle arrival follows PUBG's retail debut in addition to a slew of heavy hitters such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 76, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It will be interesting to see how many pick this up after every other major game has hit the shelves.

