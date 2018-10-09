NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle Announced

, 09 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle Announced

Highlights

  • This marks Fortnite Battle Royale's retail debut
  • It will be for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch
  • The release date is November 16

Fortnite Battle Royale is finally coming to your local game store. Epic Games has teamed up with Warner Bros. in a worldwide distribution partnership to bring Fortnite to retail as the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle. According to a prepared statement from Warner Bros., Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle release date is November 16 for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle price is GBP 24.99 (around Rs. 2,424). Warner Bros.' Indian distributor E-xpress has confirmed it's coming to India. The Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle India release date is the same as it is internationally, i.e November 16. No India price for the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle has been announced just yet.

Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle contents

  • Fortnite Battle Royale game
  • Frostbite Outfit
  • Cold Front Glider
  • Chill-Axe Pickaxe
  • Freezing Point Back Bling
  • 1,000 V-Bucks

Players can also purchase and download the Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle digitally through the in-game store and first-party digital marketplaces. This marks Fortnite's second foray at physical retail. The first was a limited run of Fortnite Save the World on disc that was published by Borderlands 2 hitmaker Gearbox which didn't make it to India either.

However, the timing seems awry. Warner Bros. also has Hitman 2 in the same month. Plus Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle arrival follows PUBG's retail debut in addition to a slew of heavy hitters such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Fallout 76, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It will be interesting to see how many pick this up after every other major game has hit the shelves.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 PC Launch Times Revealed
Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub Unveiled: Pixel Launch Event Live Updates
Billion Capture Plus
Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Cut for Festive Season, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  2. OnePlus 6T India Pre-Bookings Now Open via Amazon, Freebies Revealed
  3. Google Pixel 3, Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub Unveiled
  4. Google Goes Global With 10 Events for New Pixel Phones
  5. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Set to Debut on Oct 11
  6. Flipkart Sale to Offer Discounts on Nokia 5.1 Plus, 6.1 Plus, and Others
  7. Alcatel A3 10 Tablet Gets a 3GB RAM Variant With 4G Support in India
  8. Honor 8C Specifications Listed on VMall Ahead of October 11 Launch
  9. Everything You Need to Know About Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.