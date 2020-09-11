Fortnite Creator Epic Games Says Players Can Use Apple Sign-In System

Fortnite creator Epic Games said on Thursday Apple has given its users an "indefinite extension" to log into the game using an Apple sign-in system.

Apple and Epic Games have been in a legal tussle since August, when the maker of the popular video game launched its own in-app payment system, which was in violation of the iPhone maker's app store guidelines.

Epic had said on Wednesday that gamers would not be able to log into the game using their Apple sign-in credentials from Friday.

The company, however, warned gamers should prepare their accounts if the Apple sign-in option was removed. The latest update on Apple sign-in access was announced in a tweet and support page.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.