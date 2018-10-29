NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Raises $1.25 Billion From KKR, Others

, 29 October 2018
Fortnite Creator Epic Games Raises $1.25 Billion From KKR, Others

Epic Games, the creator of video game sensation Fortnite, said on Friday it received $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 9,200 crores) in funding from investors, including KKR & Co, Iconiq Capital and Smash Ventures.

Fortnite, a sort of hybrid of The Hunger Games and Minecraft, drops 100 people onto an island to fight each other for survival.

The tactical tournament game, whose first version was released in 2017, has been called an industry "game-changer" by analysts as it signed up tens of millions of users for its last-player-standing Battle Royale format.

Epic Games is valued at almost $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1.1 lakh crores) as part of the new investment round, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company declined to comment on its valuation or any plans to go public when contacted by Reuters.

Epic, which counts Tencent, Walt Disney Co and Endeavor among its minority shareholders, was estimated to be worth $4.5 billion by Jefferies analyst Tim O'Shea in May.

Rival video game makers Activision Blizzard, the creator of Call of Duty, and Grand Theft Auto owner Take-Two Interactive lost billions of dollars in market value earlier this year as investors took note of Fortnite's ability to wring cash from players.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.