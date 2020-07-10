Fortnite Creator Epic Games Gets $250 Million Investment From Sony

Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game Fortnite, said on Thursday it had received a $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,880 crores) investment from Japan's Sony for a minority stake in the company.
Last month, Bloomberg reported that Epic was close to raising a $750 million (roughly Rs. 5,641 crores) round of funding, from investors including T Rowe Price Group Inc and Baillie Gifford, at a valuation of about $17 billion (roughly Rs. 1.27 lakh crores).
Epic, which also developed the game engine Unreal, in 2018 received $1.25 billion (roughly Rs. 9,403 crores) in funding from investors, including KKR.
Sony is all set to launch its next-generation console PlayStation 5 later this year, with titles including Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V."
