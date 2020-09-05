Technology News
  Fortnite Creator Epic Games Asks Court to Prevent What It Describes as Apple's 'Retaliation'

Fortnite Creator Epic Games Asks Court to Prevent What It Describes as Apple's 'Retaliation'

Late last week, Apple terminated Epic Games' account on its App Store.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 September 2020 18:46 IST
Fortnite Creator Epic Games Asks Court to Prevent What It Describes as Apple's 'Retaliation'

iPhone users are not able to download Fortnite or other Epic titles through the Apple App Store

Highlights
  • Epic Games is "likely to suffer irreparable harm" due to Apple's ban
  • Epic Games filed for a preliminary injunction to reinstate Fortnite
  • The filing described the iPhone maker as a "monopolist"

Epic Games said late on Friday that it has asked a court to stop what it saw as Apple Inc's retaliation against the Fortnite creator after the iPhone maker terminated Epic Games' account on its App Store. Epic Games filed for a preliminary injunction that would put its game back in the App Store and restore its developer account. The filing was made in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

It argued that Epic Games is "likely to suffer irreparable harm" in the absence of a preliminary injunction and that "the balance of harms tips sharply in Epic's favor".

The filing described the iPhone maker as a "monopolist" that maintains its monopolies by "explicitly prohibiting any competitive entry".

Late last week, Apple terminated Epic Games' account on its App Store amid a legal battle over the iPhone maker's in-app payment guidelines and accusations they constitute a monopoly.

Apple said last week its move will not affect Epic Games' Unreal Engine, a software tool relied on by hundreds of other app makers.

But the move meant iPhone users will not be able to download Fortnite or other Epic titles through the Apple App Store.

"This was a clear warning to any other developer that would dare challenge Apple's monopolies: follow our rules or we will cut you off from a billion iOS consumers - challenge us and we will destroy your business," Epic Games said in Friday's filing.

Apple pulled Epic Games after the popular games creator implemented a feature to let iPhone users make in-app purchases directly, rather than using Apple's in-app purchase system, which charges commissions of 30%.

Apple had said it would allow Fortnite back into the store if Epic removed the direct payment feature. But Epic refused to do so, saying complying with Apple's request would be "to collude with Apple to maintain their monopoly over in-app payments on iOS."

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Epic Games, Fortnite, App Store, Fortnite mobile

