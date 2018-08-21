Fortnite Could Be Headed to Apple TV Soon, Leak Suggests

Fortnite may be making it Apple TV according to a recent leak. Entries relating to tvOS have been found in the game's files. tvOS is Apple's operating system for Apple TV. With Apple's big iPhone event slated for next month, an Apple TV release for Fortnite may well be on the cards. At last year's big iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus event, Apple revealed Sky - a game by Journey creator thatgamecompany, for Apple TV and iOS so it's not entirely out of the question that we could see another game highlighted this year.

If true, it will be interesting to see how Fortnite would control on the Apple TV. Would it support the Siri Remote or would you need a controller such as the SteelSeries Nimbus or Horipad Ultimate to play the game? Perhaps you could use your iPhone or iPad to control your actions on Apple TV, which would make sense given the game's popularity on iOS. This could also open the door for other battle royale fare such as PUBG being made available on Apple TV.

Epic Games' efforts with Fortnite have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone. According to research firm SuperData (via GamesIndustry.biz) this is what the game has earned from October 2017 to May 2018.

Previously, SuperData stated that Fortnite revenue passed PUBG by $23 million (approximately Rs. 149 crore) with a total of $126 million (roughly Rs. 818 crore) in March. Till then PUBG had earned $103 million (around Rs. 669 crore). This isn’t all. Even in terms of viewership Fortnite has taken the lead. The colourful, cartoony shooter hit a total of 14 million unique viewers on Twitch versus the 8.7 million PUBG had in February. In terms of Twitch viewers, Fortnite saw 6.1 million in January versus PUBG’s 8.5 million.

According to SuperData PUBG revenue peaked in December. This was the month it left Steam Early Access on PC and launched on Xbox One. Comparatively, Fortnite’s trajectory steadily continued upwards. No surprise since Fortnite is immensely more accessible and its battle royale mode is free versus the $30 (Rs. 999 in India) price tag PUBG has.

