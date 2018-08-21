NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Could Be Headed to Apple TV Soon, Leak Suggests

, 21 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Could Be Headed to Apple TV Soon, Leak Suggests

Highlights

  • Fortnite for Apple TV could be revealed at next month's iPhone event
  • Entries for tvOS were found in its files
  • If true, it will be interesting to see how Fortnite would control on it

Fortnite may be making it Apple TV according to a recent leak. Entries relating to tvOS have been found in the game's files. tvOS is Apple's operating system for Apple TV. With Apple's big iPhone event slated for next month, an Apple TV release for Fortnite may well be on the cards. At last year's big iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus event, Apple revealed Sky - a game by Journey creator thatgamecompany, for Apple TV and iOS so it's not entirely out of the question that we could see another game highlighted this year.

If true, it will be interesting to see how Fortnite would control on the Apple TV. Would it support the Siri Remote or would you need a controller such as the SteelSeries Nimbus or Horipad Ultimate to play the game? Perhaps you could use your iPhone or iPad to control your actions on Apple TV, which would make sense given the game's popularity on iOS. This could also open the door for other battle royale fare such as PUBG being made available on Apple TV.

Epic Games' efforts with Fortnite have seen it rake in $1 billion in micro-transactions alone. According to research firm SuperData (via GamesIndustry.biz) this is what the game has earned from October 2017 to May 2018.

Previously, SuperData stated that Fortnite revenue passed PUBG by $23 million (approximately Rs. 149 crore) with a total of $126 million (roughly Rs. 818 crore) in March. Till then PUBG had earned $103 million (around Rs. 669 crore). This isn’t all. Even in terms of viewership Fortnite has taken the lead. The colourful, cartoony shooter hit a total of 14 million unique viewers on Twitch versus the 8.7 million PUBG had in February. In terms of Twitch viewers, Fortnite saw 6.1 million in January versus PUBG’s 8.5 million.

According to SuperData PUBG revenue peaked in December. This was the month it left Steam Early Access on PC and launched on Xbox One. Comparatively, Fortnite’s trajectory steadily continued upwards. No surprise since Fortnite is immensely more accessible and its battle royale mode is free versus the $30 (Rs. 999 in India) price tag PUBG has.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Apple TV, Apple, tvOS
Rishi Alwani Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels. More
Amazon Game Studios Grand Tour Racing Game Announced for PS4 and Xbox One
Every Xbox One X and Xbox One S Bundle Announced at Gamescom 2018
Vivo Nex
Fortnite Could Be Headed to Apple TV Soon, Leak Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F9 Pro, Oppo F9 Launched in India, Pre-Orders Begin: Highlights
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)
  3. Xiaomi Poco F1 Flipkart Listing Reveals Key Features
  4. Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch Launched to Rival Redmi Note 5 Pro
  5. BSNL Rs. 699 Broadband Plan Offers 700GB Data per Month at 20Mbps
  6. Vivo X23 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Display Notch Goes Official
  7. Realme 2 to Launch in India on August 28
  8. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Teased to Launch in India at Over Rs. 30,000
  9. 2018 iPhone Will Go on Pre-Orders From September 14: Report
  10. Google Sued for Unwanted Tracking of Phone Locations
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.