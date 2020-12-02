Technology News
  Fortnite Season 5 Brings New Hunters to the Island, Galactus Event Saw Record 15.3 Million Concurrent Players

Fortnite Season 5 Brings New Hunters to the Island, Galactus Event Saw Record 15.3 Million Concurrent Players

Fortnite Season 5 called Zero Point will bring new locations, weapons, and hunters to the game.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 December 2020 13:37 IST
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 introduces several new original hunters

Highlights
  • Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is called Zero Point
  • It brings new weapons, locations, and characters
  • Fortnite Galactus in-game event saw 15.3 million concurrent players

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is here and it's called Zero Point. It involves hunters from across realities coming together to fight ‘the loop' and shape the future of the island. The new hunters include Mancake the fighting Flapjack and Mave the shapeshifter, among others. The most notable addition is Mandalorian along with Grogu (Baby Yoda). Additionally, the in-game event to end the previous Marvel-themed season saw a record 15.3 million concurrent players.

Season 5 of the second chapter of Fortnite has been dubbed Zero Point and it involves players battling the loop to save the island. It brings new characters to the game, some originals while others have been brought over to the island from different realities. These hunters include Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, Mandalorian with Grogu, and many more. There are new locations as well including an ancient arena, a jungle, and shifting crystalline sand area.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 also brings new weapons including Dragon's Breath shotgun, Mandalorian's Amban Sniper Rifle, Night Hawk, and more. There will be more weapons added throughout the season. Epic also states that these are the first set of hunters to arrive on the island and there will be more from other realities coming later in the season.

Epic describes the role of the hunters: “It's your duty to help the island's characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don't want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.”

Zero Point marks the end of the previous Marvel-themed season that had its Galactus in-game event recently, which as per a tweet by Epic Games Newsroom, was the biggest event ever. It saw a record 15.3 million concurrent players and over 3.4 million people watched the event on YouTube Gaming and Twitch. This beats the previous record of 12.3 million concurrent players that participated in the Travis Scott concert in April.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Further reading: Epic, Fortnite, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Fortnite Zero Point, Mandalorian, Baby Yoda
