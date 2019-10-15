Fortnite has been down since Sunday, and its fans have been served with a mysterious black hole through the official social channels. But while developer Epic Games is yet to provide clarity on the outage, a trailer purportedly showcasing the next Fortnite Battle Pass has surfaced online. Dubbed "Chapter 2 - Season 1", the next Battle Pass appears to bring a new map and a list of new additions to the highly popular battle royale game. The trailer also showcases the fishing ability of characters.

The half-a-minute trailer, which has been posted by YouTube channel Skin-Tracker, is claimed to detail Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1 Battle Pass and its all-new map. It suggests various new additions to the Fortnite game, including the ability to let gamers drive a boat, swim, and jump around using a pogo stick. The trailer also shows that the next chapter would include new ways to level up, including the option to get medals even for chopping down a tree. Gamers would additionally be able to upgrade their medals for eliminating a series of enemies in the match.

Unlike the existing Fortnite seasons, the leaked trailer hints at fishing and diving as a few new abilities for the characters. These would ultimately help players level up their game.

The leaked Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 1 trailer also suggests new skins. Gamers can also expect a massive creature sporting a sticky build. Moreover, we can clearly see some major changes on the visualisation front.

Epic Games has so far maintained silence on the upgrade. However, the official Fortnite channel on YouTube that livestreams events is showing the black hole since Sunday to suggest that something new is cooking. This could be none other than the new Fortnite chapter.