Epic Games on Tuesday announced a 'mid-skirmish' update for its Summer Skirmish series that is an eight-week long series of competitions wherein the best Fortnite players compete for prize money. This last week marked the end of Week 5 of the series, and the developer has laid out a few details for Week 6 of Summer Skirmish. Each week, Epic reveals new Fortnite challenges to give players a shot at earning better loot. Some of these challenges are available only to those who have the Fortnite Battle Pass. Epic Games will continue to focus on server performance enhancement in this and following weeks. Fortnite Summer Skirmish series has also received a limited version of the Live Spectator tool that will slowly be integrated to broadcasters. Fortnite is a battle royale game that puts 100 players on an island with the last surviving player being declared the winner. The Android version of Fortnite is not on Google Play, a move that might just pay off.

As for server performance, the developer states that it continues to push the envelope with multiple daily playtests where areas of improvement are worked upon. "We'll keep taking the things we learn from playtests, Skirmish events, and live server data to push the envelope for high intensity Battle Royale," the blog post stated.

The company is also working on improving live delivery of information for viewers to enjoy streams uploaded by casters. "Our analytics team is working to solve these problems. We hope to soon be able to deliver information of all kinds to Fortnite viewers more quickly during events," said Epic Games.

The Fortnite developer also revealed some interesting statistics from the past five weeks of Summer Skirmish activity. As per Epic Games, the longest range elimination was scored by a player dubbed 'HighDistortion' who had a 267m knockout of player 'MoNsTcR' with a Scoped Assault Rifle. Apart from that, the record for the longest sniper rifle elimination went to 'InTheLittleWood' who took down 'Danzhizzle' with a 247m hunting rifle shot.

Epic Games' blog post also lauded player 'NotVivid' for having placed 19th and 155th in two Solo Showdowns, and victories in Week 1 and Week 4. 'Atlantis Mitr0' was mentioned for his consistency in Summer Skirmish, topping the Saturday Summer Skirmish group in Week 3. These and many other players were praised by Epic Games for having made strides in the series.

