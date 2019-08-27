Fortnite now has a Borderlands 3 mashup. Epic Games has introduced a Borderlands 3 crossover with the new v10.20 update for Fortnite. This new crossover is called, ‘FortniteXMayhem', and was first teased by Fortnite's official Twitter handle on Monday, August 26. With this new update, Fortnite players will now be able to play in the latest Rift Zone of Pandora. Additionally, if you are a kind of person who doesn't mind spending, then you can also purchase some exclusive bundles and get to play as Psycho and Claptrap.

According to a blog post by Epic Games, the latest v10.20 update for Fortnite brings the ‘FortniteXMayhem' event that will run until September 10. During this time, players will get a chance to shoot and loot their way through the Pandora Rift Zone, take on themed Challenges for free rewards, and pick up the Psycho Bundle from the shop. To purchase the Psycho Bundle, you will need to shell out 2,000 V-Bucks (in-game currency), and upon your purchase, you will get a Psycho skin, Claptrap as Back Bling, and a themed Pickaxe.

Moving on, the Pandora Rift Zone has appeared on the map and you can now experience the Borderlands locale in Fortnite. An added bonus is that if you go long enough (4 seconds) without taking any damage, you'll generate a Shield. Of course, there are plenty of other surprises as you explore more. And if you wish to get creative, you can create your own Pandora using new Prefabs in Fortnite Creative.

Lastly, as a free gift, players will get a free ‘Welcome to Pandora Challenge Bundle', which includes rewards such as the Mayhem Wrap, Vault Hunter Banner, Psycho Spray, and Crunk Bunny Spray. You can check out the complete changelog here.