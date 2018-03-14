This Is How Fortnite Battle Royale Looks on an iPhone X

With Fortnite Battle Royale sign-ups for iOS now live and an Android release "coming in the next few months", developer Epic Games has unleashed a Fortnite Battle Royale trailer with footage captured on iPhone X.

First impressions suggest that Epic is indeed bringing the full game to mobile platforms along with a sense of scale that's on par with what we've seen on consoles and PC in terms of map size and player count. However don't expect the same level of visual fidelity as Fortnite iPhone X graphics look distinctly low detailed. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Considering the game's cartoony aesthetic it will be interesting to see how much of a concern it could be on relatively weaker-specced iOS devices like the iPhone 6s. That being said, Fortnite iPhone X frame rate appears fluid, but this aspect tends to appear problem-free in most video game trailers.

Our biggest issue though are its controls. The Fortnite Battle Royale iPhone X trailer had a large part of the screen dedicated to touchscreen controls. Even then it doesn't look to be a fully-fleshed out set of options as you'd get on consoles and PC.

How Epic translates the options players are used to on PC and console to smaller screens could see some trade-offs akin to how Nintendo made Mario vault automatically over certain obstacles in Super Mario Run rather than include a dedicated button.

Another issue that Epic is yet to address is how communication would work between users on different platforms. Would voice chat even be possible or would we be restricted to player emotes? And with Fortnite Battle Royale making its way to mobile, could Fortnite's Save the World mode see a similar fate or would it killed off as some reports have suggested?

Nonetheless, with Epic riding the battle royale wave, we're yet to see how other contenders in the space would react such as PUBG that has two China-only mobile games and H1Z1, which just finally released out of early access.

From all of these, Epic is the only one promising cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-purchase. What this means is, you can play What this means is, you can play Fortnite on the PS4, continue your progress on the PC, and eventually on the go on your Android and iOS devices with all your purchases such as the Fortnite Battle Royale Pass carrying over across devices. Keep in mind cross-play, cross-progression, and cross-purchase doesn't carry over between PS4 and Xbox One until Microsoft and Sony come to terms with making it possible.