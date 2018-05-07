Fortnite Avengers: Infinity War Limited Time Mashup Announced

Epic Games has announced a limited time Fortnite event involving Avengers: Infinity War. The news comes from the official Fortnite Twitter account that tweeted a picture of Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos along with the words "The battle beings tomorrow...".

The Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode for Battle Royale will feel just like a standard slugfest — with one major difference: 100 players will descend upon the map and fight until one player is left standing, but this time you’ll do so with the Infinity Gauntlet.

"The artifact containing all six Infinity Stones — the same one Thanos used to cripple Earth’s Mightiest Heroes on the big screen — will appear on the map. Whomsoever finds and equips it will transform into Thanos himself, wielding all the power that comes with him," claims Entertainment Weekly.

Fortnite Avengers: Infinity War Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode start time

The Fortnite Avengers: Infinity War event begins on May 8 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS devices. It would be safe to expect skins and emotes relevant to Avengers: Infinity War in Fortnite. While this mashup would definitely involve Fortnite Battle Royale, it will be interesting to see if Fortnite Save the World benefits from this as well.

Previously, Epic Games revealed Fortnite Season 4. It brought a host of changes to the game ranging from ranging from fixes to the rocket launcher reticule to increased loot drops along with new locations to exploit post-comet fall and low gravity hoprocks. Also, stability improvements and bug fixes are also present, allowing for better performance and optimisations which are welcome if you're not playing it on an iPhone X. The most notable of these is an improvement made to "low-end mobile performance by dynamically scaling background draw distances with player height". A quick check on an iPad Air 2 and iPhone 6s confirmed improved performance.

If you're interested in getting extra loot, there's the Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Pass. The price is $10 (around Rs. 650) which works out to 950 V-Bucks, Epic’s in-game currency for Fortnite.

The Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Bundle price is $25 (close to Rs. 1,620). If you want every unlock for Fortnite Battle Royale Season 4 Battle Pass without having to earn it, you’ll be paying almost $150 (almost Rs. 9,720).

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.