Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Mashup Now Live

Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite Avengers Infinity War event is now live. Dubbed as the Fortnite Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode, it is now playable on PC, iOS, PS4, and Xbox One. The Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode download size is 210MB on iOS and 1.283GB on PS4. Epic Games has also explained how Fortnite Battle Royale will play during this event. Early in a match, a meteor will land in the storm safe zone delivering the Infinity Gauntlet. Any player who uses it will transform into Thanos. If Thanos is eliminated the Gauntlet will fall to the ground free for anyone else to use. If no one does, it will disappear until another meteor shows up. No end date has been mentioned just yet.

Furthermore, Epic has outlined how Thanos plays in Fortnite in its patch notes for the game. The game has now been patched to version 4.1.

Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup Thanos patch notes

Ability 1- A mighty punch that knocks enemies back and destroys structures.

Ability 2- Thanos flies towards the ground, hitting an area for knockback and damage.

Ability 3- Harness the energy of the Power stone to fire a blast that deals damage over time.

Ability 4- A super-jump that can vault Thanos over all but the largest obstructions.

Thanos has both shields and health. When he eliminates another player, his shields regenerate. His health never regenerates.

Thanos doesn't take fall damage.

Thanos does not build, use weapons or things like launch pads. He has no need for such petty human devices.

In addition to this, details on how this collaboration came to pass were also made public.

"This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited," a post on Epic Games' blog reads.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.