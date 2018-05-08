Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Mashup Now Live

 
, 08 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Mashup Now Live

Highlights

  • Fortnite players can be Thanos in this new game mode
  • The update is around 1.283GB on PS4
  • Epic Games hasn't stated when this mode would end

Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite Avengers Infinity War event is now live. Dubbed as the Fortnite Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode, it is now playable on PC, iOS, PS4, and Xbox One. The Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup mode download size is 210MB on iOS and 1.283GB on PS4. Epic Games has also explained how Fortnite Battle Royale will play during this event. Early in a match, a meteor will land in the storm safe zone delivering the Infinity Gauntlet. Any player who uses it will transform into Thanos. If Thanos is eliminated the Gauntlet will fall to the ground free for anyone else to use. If no one does, it will disappear until another meteor shows up. No end date has been mentioned just yet.

Furthermore, Epic has outlined how Thanos plays in Fortnite in its patch notes for the game. The game has now been patched to version 4.1.

Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mashup Thanos patch notes

  • Ability 1- A mighty punch that knocks enemies back and destroys structures.
  • Ability 2- Thanos flies towards the ground, hitting an area for knockback and damage.
  • Ability 3- Harness the energy of the Power stone to fire a blast that deals damage over time.
  • Ability 4- A super-jump that can vault Thanos over all but the largest obstructions.
  • Thanos has both shields and health. When he eliminates another player, his shields regenerate. His health never regenerates.
  • Thanos doesn't take fall damage.
  • Thanos does not build, use weapons or things like launch pads. He has no need for such petty human devices.

 

In addition to this, details on how this collaboration came to pass were also made public.

"This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited," a post on Epic Games' blog reads.

If you're a fan of video games, check out Transition, Gadgets 360's gaming podcast. You can listen to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS, or just listen to this week's episode by hitting the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, avengers infinity war, Fortnite Battle Royale, Thanos, Infinity Gauntlet, Fortnite Avengers download size, Fortnite infinity gauntlet download size, Epic Games
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Nokia X Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster; Price Leaked
Outlook to Soon Let You Pay Bills, Invoices Without Leaving the App
Best AC deals
Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Mashup Now Live
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Colour Options Accidentally Revealed by Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Samsung Said to Launch 4 New Galaxy J-Series Models in India This Month
  3. 700-Km Long Hyperloop Transportation System Proposed in Andhra
  4. Beware, This WhatsApp 'Black Dot' Message Bomb Crashes Android Phones
  5. Want to Attend the OnePlus 6 India Launch? Here's Your Chance
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
  7. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  8. Xiaomi Claims the Redmi S2 Is the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  9. Microsoft Showcases Future of Meetings With AI Device Prototype
  10. JBL's New Soundbar Has Google Assistant, Android TV Integration
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.