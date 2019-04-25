Fortnite Avengers: Endgame Limited Time Mode Out Now With Update 8.50

To celebrate Avengers: Endgame hitting theatres, the Fortnite Avengers: Endgame Limited Time Mode is out now as a part of the 8.50 update for the game. This mode has players taking on the role of Chitauri and Thanos or the Avengers and players can wield items of either faction. In addition to this, Fortnite Android gets some much needed fixes such as MSAA anti-aliasing now working on the Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 20, and Mate 20X while reactive effects on the Fortnite Marshmello outfit were rectified as well. The Fortnite Avengers update download size is around 160MB on iOS with the rest of its content downloaded in-game.

Fortnite Avengers: Endgame update patch notes

Endgame features a team of heroes fighting to stop Thanos and his Chitauri from claiming all six Infinity Stones.

Both teams respawn when eliminated until the other side completes their objective.

On one side is the Hero team. Heroes respawn when eliminated until the enemy team has found all six Infinity Stones.

Heroes start with a treasure map that leads directly to a Mythic Avengers item.

Other Avengers items can be found in Chests throughout the map.

The goal for the Hero team is to destroy the Chitauri army and defeat Thanos.

Team Thanos is comprised of Chitauri Invaders and Thanos himself.

Chitauri Invaders start with a powerful laser rifle, an anti-structure grenade attack, and a jetpack that lets them briefly leap high into the air.

The first Chitauri to recover an Infinity stone will be transformed into Thanos.

Thanos has a powerful punch, a destructive beam attack, and the ability to jump high into the air and then smash anything in his way when he comes back down.

Each time an Infinity Stone is claimed, Thanos' abilities grow more powerful and the Chitauri gain health. Reality Stone (Red) = Heath & Shields doubled (1000->2000) Soul Stone (Orange) = Siphon activated (grants Thanos shields only) Mind Stone (Yellow) = Jump height doubled Space Stone (Blue) = Ground Pound AOE size tripled, damage x6 Time Stone (Green) = Big knockback added to each hit, damage x3 Power Stone (Purple) = Laser damage x6

If Thanos is eliminated from the match, another Chitauri will become him after a short wait (unless Thanos is the last one standing).

If Thanos & the Chitauri find all six Infinity Stones, Heroes will no longer be able to respawn.

The goal for Thanos and his army is to find the stones and then eliminate the remaining heroes.

Fortnite now has nearly 250 million registered players, Epic Games announced at GDC 2019. At its peak, the game also hit 10.8 million concurrent players, the company revealed. These numbers are massive to say the least, especially if you consider the fact that Fortnite launched only around 18 months ago. Fortnite's player base has been growing rapidly ever since.

The game had hit 200 million players back in November 2018, and it was only at 125 million players in June 2018.

Fortnite's 10.8 million concurrent player figure, just above the 10.7 million mark it hit in February, is also a noteworthy achievement. Just to put it in context, India's Hotstar had hit 11.7 million concurrents on the IPL 2018 final live stream. Fortnite's concurrent player statistics are right up there with global sports live streaming records, one of the reasons why Netflix sees Fortnite as a biger rival than HBO.

